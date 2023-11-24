Police watchdog launches probe after Met firearms officers shoot man dead in east London

24 November 2023, 21:46

The shooting took place in Weston Green on Thursday night
The shooting took place in Weston Green on Thursday night. Picture: Google

By Kit Heren

The police watchdog is investigating after a man was shot dead by a Met police officer in east London.

Officers shot the man at a house in Dagenham at about 8pm on Thursday night, after he threatened to take his own life.

The man, believed to be aged 40, also said he had loaded guns, and officers later found two firearms at the house.

Officers said they first tried to engage with the man "to bring the incident to a safe conclusion".

But "shortly before 21:00hrs shots were fired by police," they said. Officers provided first aid but the man died at around 9.30pm.

No one else was in the house at the time. Police referred the shooting to the independent officer for police conduct (IOPC), following the usual practice.

The IOPC said on Friday said they would investigate the shooting.

They said that footage from officers' body-worn cameras shows that the man who died had come out of the house and then went back inside. He then came out a second time, and a Met officer fired two shots shortly before 9pm.

IOPC director Amanda Rowe said: “Our thoughts are with the man’s family and all of those affected by this tragic incident. We have spoken with his family to offer our sympathies and explain our role.

“Given a man has died after being shot by police, our role is to investigate all of the circumstances surrounding this incident including the actions and decisions taken by the police.

“We know there will be questions about what happened but it’s important that we establish the facts about this incident before we comment further.”

"Our investigation is in its early stages. IOPC investigators have reviewed police body worn footage and obtained police call logs. We remain at the scene today and will be making enquiries with neighbours to identify any witnesses."

Assistant Commissioner Matt Twist, of the Met, said: “Our thoughts remain with the loved ones of the man who has died, with the local community in Dagenham and the officers involved in this incident.

“The IOPC is independently investigating this matter. It is right that officers are held to account when shots are fired, and we will work with the IOPC to provide all the information they need to carry out their enquiries.

“Our armed officers are highly trained and work around the clock to keep people safe in London. We ask them to do an incredibly difficult job every day and make split second decisions under huge pressure. A fatal police shooting is rare. The officers involved in this matter are being supported as they assist the IOPC investigation.”

