Musical producers 'appalled' after reports of racist abuse being shouted at performers during show as police investigate

Ipswich Regent Theatre said it was "deeply concerned" following a report of racist abuse being shouted at performers. Picture: Alamy/Instagram

By Jenny Medlicott

A theatre in Ipswich has said it is “deeply concerned” after receiving a report of racist abuse being shouted at performers during a production of Grease the Musical.

Police are investigating an incident that reportedly took place during the show, which is currently running at Ipswich Regent Theatre.

The theatre shared a statement on Thursday saying it stands “firmly against all forms of hatred and discrimination”.

It came after a statement was released by the producers of the show who said they were “deeply disturbed that racist abuse” had been directed towards their company.

The full statement read: “The producers of Grease are extremely proud of the diversity of our company, and we are deeply disturbed that racist abuse has been directed towards them.

“We want to make this clear - we have zero tolerance for such behaviour and are truly appalled that this happened.

“We stand with our company especially those of the global majority, who all bring immense talent and dedication to the stage every performance.

“There is no place for hate at Rydell High, and any individuals who believe otherwise are not welcome.”

In response, the theatre venue said it was “actively cooperation with the relevant authorities to ensure the matter is thoroughly investigated”.

Suffolk Police said its inquiries were ongoing after receiving a report of a “suspected hate crime”.