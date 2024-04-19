Israel strikes back at Iran: Explosions heard and airspace closed as revenge attack launched

By Danielle De Wolfe

Israeli missiles have struck Iran as explosions rung out following the activation of air defences on Friday morning.

Iran's air defences were triggered early on Friday in response to reports of explosions near the city of Isfahan, the state-run IRNA news agency reported.

Explosions were heard just after 5am local time in the central province of Isfahan, Iranian state media has said.

Air defence intercepted three drones in the region, with no major damage sustained to buildings or facilities according to reports.

Isfahan is home to an Iranian air base with several key military sites located in the province.

It comes as US officials in Washington were given advance warning about Israel's plans for retaliatory strikes, but asserted it not endorse the action, US media sources say.

There has been no confirmation from either Israel or Iran following reports of the explosions.

There have been no reports of injuries emerging from the country and Iranian media says all nuclear facilities remain intact.

Tensions between the two states were raised following Israel’s air strike on Iran’s consulate in Damascus on April 1 - a strike that killed 13 people, including two top Iranian generals.

In response, Iran fired around 300 miles and drones at Israel on Saturday, most of which were shot down by Israeli air defences.

Two US officials have also confirmed the missile strikes, according to reports from US media outlets NBC and CBS News.

Iran says that its airspace has now reopened and that it’s business as usual at all major airports in the country.

The US has now restricted travel for its embassy staff in Israel "out of an abundance of caution" following the retaliatory strikes.

Tasnim news agency, closely affiliated to the IRGC, has published this video with the caption: "Isfahan's nuclear site is completely safe". pic.twitter.com/rHAxJmGGuJ — Ghoncheh Habibiazad | غنچه (@GhonchehAzad) April 19, 2024

Iran’s Tasnim news agency, which has links to the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC), posted a video confirming Isfahan Nuclear Technology Centre remains intact.

The footage, released a matter of hours after the explosions, were accompanied by caption that : “Isfahan’s nuclear site is completely safe”.

It also shows a number of Iranian troops standing beside what looks to be an air defence system.

A number of videos circulating online appear to show explosions above skies of Isfahan, as Iranian air defences were activated,

Flights have been grounded and airspace remains closed across several Iranian cities.

Airspace across neighbouring Tehran was also temporarily closed following the strike, however, it has since re-opened according to news outlets in the country.