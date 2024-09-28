Iran warns Israel will 'regret their actions' after killing of Hezbollah leader

Israel has announced the killing of Hezbollah's leader. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

Iran’s supreme leader has warned Israel “will regret their actions” following the killing of Hezbollah’s chief on Friday.

The Supreme Leader of Iran Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has said Lebanon will make Israel“regret their actions” following the targeting killing of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah.

Nasrallah was killed in a targeted Israeli strike on Friday, he had led the Lebanese militant group since the early 90s.

In the wake of his death, Iran, one of Hezbollah’s key supporters, moved their supreme leader to a secure location.

"The fate of this region will be determined by the forces of resistance, with Hezbollah at the forefront," Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said.

Announcing Nasrallah’s killing, the Israel Defence Force said: "The IDF eliminated the so-called Hassan Nasrallah, the leader of the terrorist organization Hezbollah.

Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah is reportedly dead. Picture: Getty

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Picture: Getty

"Yesterday, the IDF killed Hassan Nasrallah, the leader of the terrorist organization Hezbollah and one of its founders.

"The IDF also killed Ali Karaki, the commander of the southern front in the terrorist organization Hezbollah, and a number of other Hezbollah leaders."

A Hezbollah statement read: "The leadership of Hezbollah pledges to the highest, holiest, and most precious martyr in our path full of sacrifices and martyrs to continue its jihad in confronting the enemy, supporting Gaza and Palestine, and defending Lebanon and its steadfast and honourable people."

Responding to the news, the British foreign office pointed to comments made by Foreign Secretary David Lammy made at the UN this week.

He said: “A full-blown war is not in the interests of the Israeli or the Lebanese people.

Strikes in Beirut. Picture: Alamy

“And that is why within hours of last week’s strikes I called for an immediate ceasefire between Lebanese Hizballah and Israel.

“Our priority must be a political solution in line with Resolution 1701.”

Airstrikes hit one of Beirut's most heavily-populated southern suburbs earlier in the day - with blasts heard throughout the Lebanese capital.

Netanyahu approving an airstrike on Beirut. Picture: Israeli prime minister's office

The escalation follows Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu's address at the UN General Assembly.

Armed with visual aids, Mr Netanyahu defended his nation's response to the October 7, 2023 attacks by Hamas on Israel, which triggered an Israeli military operation that has devastated the Gaza Strip.

"I didn't intend to come here this year. My country is at war fighting for its life," Mr Netanyahu said.

"But after I heard the lies and slanders levelled at my country by many of the speakers at this podium, I decided to come here and set the record straight."

He insisted that Israel wanted peace but said of Iran: "If you strike us, we will strike you."

Iran said the attack was a "dangerous game-changing escalation" that would "bring its perpetrator an appropriate punishment".

Hezbollah is part of Iran's "axis of resistance" across the Middle East, with groups having targeted Israel in support of Hamas.