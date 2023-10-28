Iranian teenager who was left 'brain dead' after 'assault' by morality officers 'for not wearing hijab on metro' dies

Armita Geravand seen being carried off train in CCTV footage

By Kieran Kelly

An Iranian teenager who was left 'brain dead' after allegedly being assaulted by morality officers for 'not wearing a hijab on the metro' has died.

Armita Geravand, 16, was left in a coma with 'severe injuries' following an alleged attack by female morality police officers in Tehran.

Armita collapsed in Shohada Station, a station in the city's metro, while not wearing a hijab, which is mandatory in Iran, according to Norway-based Kurdish human rights group Hengaw.

According to state media, the teenager was left 'brain dead', 'despite the efforts of the medical staff' in hospital where she was being treated under tight security.

Iranian teenage girl Armita Geravand, who fell into a coma earlier this month following an alleged encounter with officers over violating the country's hijab law, is said to be "brain dead". Posted by Anna Mussman on Sunday, October 22, 2023

CCTV footage shows the 16-year-old walking onto the train at Shohada station with two friends, not wearing a hijab.

Moments later, the footage shows an unconscious young girl being dragged from the carriage, surrounded by what appear to be her friends.

Armita Gravand. Picture: Hengaw/Social Media

Footage appears to show Armita Geravand being dragged off the metro in Tehran. Picture: IRNA

Human rights group Hengaw later shared a photo of a young girl lying in a hospital bed, which they say is Armita.

She is believed to have been admitted to hospital 'in a comatose state', requiring CPR as her 'heart had stopped'.

Armita is in hospital surrounded by security officers, according to Hengaw. Picture: Hengaw/Social Media

Hengaw’s exclusive report,



According to the latest information obtained by Hengaw, #ArmitaGravand remains in a coma. on Monday, October 9th, the government authorities granted her mother a brief visit to see her.



Armita's medical team has yet to provide any official statement… pic.twitter.com/1Cnv8xpaht — Hengaw Organization for Human Rights (@Hengaw_English) October 10, 2023

Iranian authorities have denied the case shows state abuse of another young woman following the death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old who died in custody of morality police last year.

Masoud Dorosti, head of the Tehran Metro Operating Company, previously said footage shows no sign of physical conflict between passengers and the company's staff.

"There were no verbal or physical altercations between the student and passengers or metro personnel," he said.

"Rumours about a confrontation between metro personnel and the student are baseless and are contradicted by metro security footage."