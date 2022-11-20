Iran's World Cup Captain says football team 'support' those who have died in anti-government protests

Iran captain Ehsan Hajsafi spoke out against the crackdown on protests in his homeland. Picture: Stephen Chung / Alamy Stock Photo

By Danielle DeWolfe

Iran's World Cup captain has said the national team "support" those who have died in anti-government protests ahead of their opening game of the tournament.

Football star Ehsan Hajsafi made the comments at a press conference, ahead of the nation's first match against England, which is set to take place on Monday

Describing his fellow Iranians as "brave", the 32-year-old the AEK Athens player said: "We have to accept that the conditions in our country are not right and our people are not happy", describing the situation as "not good".

It comes amid a wave of violent anti-government protests which have taken place across Iran in recent months, described by Iran's leaders as "riots" orchestrated by foreign enemies.

Read more: 'I feel gay, Arab and disabled': FIFA boss Infantino's bizarre defence of Qatar ahead of World Cup

Read more: Rishi Sunak pledges £50 million military aid to Ukraine as he meets Volodymyr Zelensky on first trip to Kyiv

Iran's Ehsan Hajsafi speaks out over protests in Iran. Picture: Xinhua / Alamy Stock Photo

According to human rights activists, more than 400 protesters have so far been killed in the crackdown by government security forces, with 16,800 more arrested.

"Before anything else, I would like to express my condolences to all of the bereaved families in Iran," Hajsafi said.

"They should know that we are with them, we support them and we sympathise with them."

Hajsafi's side form part of Group B, which also contains the USA and Wales.

The comments from the Iranian captain came ahead of the team's first match of the football tournament. Picture: Alamy

"We cannot deny the conditions - the conditions in my country are not good and the players know it also," said the full-back.

"We are here but it does not mean that we should not be their voice, or we must not respect them.

"Whatever we have is from them. We have to fight, we have to perform the best we can and score goals, and present the brave people of Iran with the results.

Adding: "And I hope that the conditions change to the expectations of the people."