Ireland ‘not aware’ of 3.7m dose vaccine sharing offer from UK

28 March 2021, 20:05 | Updated: 28 March 2021, 20:12

Reports suggested UK ministers are working up plans to share 3.7 million doses with Ireland
Reports suggested UK ministers are working up plans to share 3.7 million doses with Ireland. Picture: PA

By Patrick Grafton-Green

The Irish government is not aware of a vaccine sharing offer from the UK amid reports ministers are working up plans to share 3.7 million doses.

UK Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden also made clear on Sunday that the UK does not "currently have a surplus" of vaccines, insisting his government's first priority was vaccinating its own population.

Northern Ireland's First Minister Arlene Foster has insisted the proposal is a "runner" and has pledged to continue to lobby Prime Minister Boris Johnson to prioritise Ireland when it comes to distributing spare vaccines.

READ MORE: UK passes 30 million first doses of Covid-19 vaccine

READ MORE: Second vaccine doses are 'protected' in plans to deal with dip in supply

It comes after European Union leaders this week gave backing in principle to tougher vaccine export controls amid demands for reciprocity from countries where the bloc is exporting doses.

Reacting to the report in the Sunday Times, Irish foreign minister Simon Coveney said: "There isn't an offer that I'm aware of, or that the Government's aware of, from the UK.

"Of course, if there was we'd be very interested in talking to the British Government about that."

Mr Coveney told RTE: "Let's look at the actual numbers here in terms of what's likely and when.

"Currently, 55% of UK adults have received their first jab, less than 6% of adults in the UK have received their second jab, so there are tens of millions of people still to get their first jab in the UK.

"There may well be excess vaccines at some point in the future but I don't think we're realistically looking at that for many, many weeks yet."

Mrs Foster has raised the proposal with Mr Johnson in recent conversations.

She has expressed confidence it "hopefully will happen".

Also interviewed by RTE, she said sharing excess supply with the Irish Republic was important in respect of being good neighbours but also because it would have a practical impact in Northern Ireland in terms of the region's exit from lockdown.

"I think it is a runner," she said.

"When I'm next speaking to him (Mr Johnson) I'll be making that point again.

"I think it's important that we continue the conversation and I'll be listening very carefully to what our medical advisers are saying about the rollout of the vaccine in Northern Ireland, where it is in the Republic of Ireland and what that means for both jurisdictions."

The DUP leader added: "I think it's the right thing that should happen, I think it's a very practical thing to do and I think it should happen and hopefully it will."

Mr Dowden told Sky's Sophy Ridge on Sunday: "Clearly, our first priority is ensuring we deliver vaccines in the United Kingdom.

"We clearly don't currently have a surplus of vaccines - should we get to the point where we have a surplus of vaccines we'd make decisions on the allocation of that surplus."

Latest News

See more Latest News

Virus Outbreak Slovakia Politics

Slovak premier resigns to end crisis over Russian vaccine

Neale Hanvey has defected to Alex Salmond's new Alba Party

Neale Hanvey becomes second SNP MP to defect to Alex Salmond’s Alba Party
Fans at the concert by rock group Love of Lesbian

5,000 fans attend Barcelona rock concert after taking rapid Covid tests
Police have warned people not to be complacent as lockdown rules ease on Monday in England.

Met Police warn against 'complacency' ahead of Monday lockdown relaxation
Vatican Pope Palm Sunday

Pope laments weariness and hardship in pandemic’s second year
More than 30 million people have now received a first dose of the coronavirus vaccine in the UK

UK passes 30 million first doses of Covid-19 vaccine

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Prime Minister's Questions allows MPs a chance to question the Prime Minister

What time is Prime Minister's Questions and which MPs will ask Boris Johnson a question?
The coronavirus vaccine developments haven't mentioned pregnancy safety as of yet

Covid vaccine and pregnancy: Can you have the coronavirus vaccine when pregnant?
The Green Party peer suggested a 6pm curfew for men

Peer Jenny Jones calls for 6pm curfew for men

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Western nations must 'act collectively' to curb Chinese aggression, ex-Australian PM says

Western nations must 'act collectively' to curb Chinese aggression, ex-Australian PM says
Bristol Kill the Bill demonstrators 'protesting for everyone,' caller insists

Bristol Kill the Bill demonstrators 'protesting for everyone,' caller insists
David Lammy's searing criticism of scenes at Bristol 'Kill the Bill' protest

David Lammy's deep concern by scenes at Bristol 'Kill the Bill' protest
Companies complicit in Uighur abuses should be boycotted, Maajid Nawaz suggests

Companies complicit in Uighur abuses should be boycotted, Maajid Nawaz suggests
Drakeford: Boris Johnson's 'aggressive' Union Flag strategy 'feeds nationalism'

Boris Johnson's 'aggressive' Union Flag strategy 'feeds nationalism,' warns Mark Drakeford
Police used 'legitimate tactics' against Bristol protesters, police chief claims

Police used 'legitimate tactics' against Bristol protesters, police chief claims

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London