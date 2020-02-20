Irish Taoiseach Leo Varadkar resigns following inconclusive election result

Leo Varadkar. Picture: PA

The Irish Taoiseach has tendered his resignation to the Irish President following the inconclusive result of the recent general election.

He will remain in his role in an acting capacity as the country continues to try and form a new coalition government and his successor is appointed.

Mr Varadkar, who has been in power since 2017, tendered his resignation in a 45-minute meeting with Irish President Michael Higgins, according to Irish media.

The move comes after no single party secured an outright majority in the February general election.

Fine Gael, Mr Varadkar's party, came third after Fianna Fail and Sinn Fein.

Coalition talks are still underway, but the two main parties are refusing to work with Sinn Fein.