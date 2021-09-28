Irn Bru delivery alert as maker warns of haulage struggles

28 September 2021, 13:05

AG Barr has revealed it is struggling to deliver its drinks range including Irn Bru
AG Barr has revealed it is struggling to deliver its drinks range including Irn Bru. Picture: Alamy

By James Morris

Irn Bru maker AG Barr has revealed it is struggling to make deliveries of its drinks range due to HGV and supply chain issues.

Updating the stock market today, bosses said deliveries have been impacted in part by coronavirus.

It added the “exceptional growth” of Funkin, its ready-to-drink cocktail brand, caused supply chain issues.

The ongoing fuel crisis was not mentioned in the update.

Part of it read: "In recent weeks we have seen increased challenges across the UK road haulage fleet, associated in part with the COVID-19 pandemic, impacting customer deliveries and inbound materials.”

However, it insisted the “commitment and capability” of its workforce “will stand us in good stead”.

It comes as the company revealed sales remain strong in spite of the pandemic, with growth returning following the reopening of pubs, bars and restaurants.

Read more: ‘Knife’ pulled and brawls break out at pumps as fuel queues show no sign of letting up

Bosses said there had been a heavy shift to at-home drinking of their products, but with restrictions easing more customers are buying drinks on-the-go and in the hospitality sector.

In the six-month period to 1 August, total sales rose 19.5 per cent to £135.3 million compared with the same period a year ago.

