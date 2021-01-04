Is England going into a third national lockdown?

4 January 2021, 15:25 | Updated: 4 January 2021, 15:38

Nick Hardinges

By Nick Hardinges

Boris Johnson is coming under increasing pressure to introduce a third national lockdown amid a continued surge in coronavirus cases.

The prime minister confirmed earlier on Monday that tougher measures will be announced "in due course" to combat the spread of Covid-19.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon later said Scotland will enter a second national lockdown from midnight, meaning a legal stay-at-home order will be in place across the country.

Shortly after, it was confirmed that Mr Johnson will be making a televised address to the nation at 8pm before Parliament is recalled on Wednesday to discuss any new restrictions.

So is England heading for another national lockdown? And what time is Boris Johnson making an announcement?

What has the government said about another lockdown?

Speaking during a visit to Chase Farm Hospital in north London on Monday, the prime minister said there were "tough, tough" weeks to come.

"If you look at the numbers there's no question we will have to take tougher measures and we will be announcing those in due course," he added.

It was later confirmed that Mr Johnson will be making a televised address to the nation at 8pm, during which he is expected to announce further lockdown measures.

Earlier, Health Secretary Matt Hancock suggested on LBC that many areas of England in Tier 3 would have to be moved to Tier 4.

Speaking on Nick Ferrari's morning show, the Cabinet minister said: "There are some parts of the country, currently in Tier 3, where the rates are going up fast and we'll review that soon."

Read more: PM confirms tougher new Covid measures to be announced

Read more: 'Close borders, schools and ban household mixing' - Jeremy Hunt

What have other politicians said about another lockdown?

On Sunday, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer called for another national lockdown "within the next 24 hours" in order to control the virus.

"It's no good with the Prime Minister hinting that further restrictions will come into place in a week or two or three," he said.

"That delay has been the source of so many problems so I say bring in those restrictions now, national restrictions within the next 24 hours."

This was echoed by Mayor of London Sadiq Khan, who on Monday told LBC: "The government should as a matter of urgency be ordering a national lockdown."

His comments came after former health secretary Jeremy Hunt called for the immediate closure of schools, borders to be shut and all household mixing to be banned to curb the surge in Covid infections.

Read more: Sir Keir Starmer calls for national lockdown 'within 24 hours'

Watch: 'Virus is out of control, while NHS and staff are stretched', Khan warns

Are we heading for another national lockdown?

With Boris Johnson set to address the nation at 8pm, it is likely further lockdown measures will be announced.

However, it is not yet clear whether he will plunge more areas into Tier 4 restrictions or introduce another national lockdown.

In the past, when the prime minister used direct addresses the nation it has been to confirm a nationwide lockdown.

Reports have suggested England will be entering a third shutdown.

When will Boris Johnson make an announcement?

The prime minister will be speaking at 8pm on Monday evening and Parliament will be recalled on Wednesday to discuss any new measures that are announced.

Listen & subscribe: Global Player | Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify

Latest News

See more Latest News

Jeff Bezos

Amazon supremo Jeff Bezos tops list of largest charitable gifts of 2020
The cupola and bells of an Orthodox church on the Greek island of Santorini (PA)

Greece’s Orthodox Church rejects government order to close places of worship
A seized South Korean-flagged tanker is escorted by Iranian Revolutionary Guard boats on the Persian Gulf (Tasnim news agency/AP)

Iran seizes oil tanker and enriches uranium amid mounting US tensions
Backdropped by the Gibraltar rock, people wearing face masks walk along the stalls of a weekly market at the Spanish city of La Linea (Emilio Morenatti/AP)

Pandemic issues overshadow Brexit as Gibraltar moves into new era
Jeremy Hunt has demanded the immediate closure or schools and a ban on household mixing

'Close borders, schools and ban household mixing now' - Jeremy Hunt
Women from the Shiite Hazara community mourn over death of their family members during a a sit-in protest against the killing of coal mine workers (Arshad Butt/AP)

Protests in Pakistan after miners killed by militants

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

What are the different lockdown rules across the UK?

What are the different lockdown rules across the UK?

A new national lockdown has been introduced in England

National lockdown: What are the new rules for England?

The Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine has been approved for use in the UK

What is the difference between the Oxford and Pfizer Covid vaccines?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

The caller was speaking to Iain Dale

Caller breaks down explaining grandson's harrowing Covid experience
SAGE member sets out details of the new Covid strain

SAGE member: 'Difficult decisions have to be made' around closing schools and universities
The Mayor has warned coronavirus is "out of control"

Sadiq Khan: 'This virus is out of control, the NHS is stretched, staff are stretched...'
This NHS worker told LBC her story

'We're all exhausted' - NHS nurse tells LBC the 'dire' state at her hospital
Junior doctor tells LBC of desperate situation in hospitals as Covid cases surge

Junior doctor tells LBC of desperate situation in hospitals as Covid cases surge
Caller who had trial Covid vaccine begs others to get jab as his family suffers around him

Caller who had trial Covid vaccine begs others to get jab as his family suffers around him

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London