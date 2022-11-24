Is this proof Loch Ness Monster exists? Nessie hunter claims new vid shows mythical creature is real

24 November 2022, 14:35 | Updated: 24 November 2022, 14:42

Is this proof that the Loch Ness monster exists?
Is this proof that the Loch Ness monster exists? Picture: Visit Inverness Loch Ness

By Stephen Rigley

A Nessie hunter claims he has proven the existence of the mythical monster after spotting a 10ft long 'black shape' with a 'curved hump, long snout and tail' in Loch Ness.

Shocked Eoin O'Faodhagain, 58, spotted the mysterious presence moving in the water while he was watching via webcam.

The veteran hunter described the sight to look similar to scenes from the 2007 film The Water Horse: Legend of the Deep which is based on the creature.

He said: "I noticed a splash and movement on the screen coming into view on the right, and a long black shape, and I immediately started a screen recording of this object.

"I got excited because it remained on the surface of the water, moving very slowly, unlike a large fish that would leap out of the water, but would then submerge.

"This object was no fish, or a log for that matter – it was moving in a controlled speed, slow, unlike a log which would be moving with the current.

"I believe it is a live creature."

The latest alleged sighting – which lasted for around ten minutes – was captured at Shoreland Lodges, near Fort Augustus, on the water's southern shore, using a webcam maintained by Visit Inverness Loch Ness (VILN).

Mr O'Faodhagain, from County Donegal, Ireland. has racked up multiple entries in The Official Loch Ness Monster Sightings Register but this time he is convinced that his sighting could bring Nessie "from folklore to reality".

He added: "I believe in the Loch Ness Monster after witnessing a live sighting in July 1987.

"I think my video and photos on Saturday have proven the existence of the monster, and brought her from folklore to reality."

Before this, there had been six official sightings on the sightings register in 2022, which matches that of the previous year. And according to the website, there have been a total of 1,143 to date.

