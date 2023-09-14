Fury as Spanish TV reporter groped live on air before confronting 'idiot' in viral video

Reporter Isa Balado confronted a man who allegedly sexually assaulted her on air. Picture: Social Media

By Asher McShane

A TV journalist was allegedly groped live on air by a member of the public in an incident that has sparked mass outrage in Spain.

Reporter Isa Balado, a journalist with broadcaster Cuatro, was reporting on a robbery in Madrid when she was approached by a man who appeared to touch her bottom while she was live on air.

The man can be seen reaching out with one hand to touch her rear, before interrupting her to ask which channel she works for.

She tried to carry on with her report but her anchor Nacho Abad, interrupted her asking: “Did he just touch your rear?”

🚨🚨🚨 AGRESIÓN SEXUAL EN DIRECTO a nuestra reportera @IsaBalado: "¿De verdad me tienes que tocar el culo?"

Y tremenda reacción de @Nacho_Abad: "¡Pásame a este tío tonto!" pic.twitter.com/JOcbTLSFwI — En boca de todos (@EnBocaDe_Todos) September 12, 2023

She tells him yes and he demands the “idiot” is put in front of the camera.

She appears uncomfortable but then confronts him, asking: “As much as you want to ask me what channel we’re from, do you really have to touch my rear?

“I’m live on air and I’m working.”

The man denied touching her and she said: “I would like you to let me work.”

He continues his denial and then reaches out again, touching her hair as he leaves.

She then apologises to viewers and Mr Abad adds: “No, you have nothing to feel sorry for,” said Abad. “It makes me so mad.”

Police said a man had been arrested on suspicion of sexual assault.

Footage of the incident sparked mass anger especially in the wake of Luis Rubiales’ kiss at last months’ Women’s World Cup medal ceremony.

Ms Balado has received an outpouring of support online as the clip went viral.