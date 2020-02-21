Islamic State supporter admits plotting to bomb St Paul's Cathedral

File photo: Safiyya Amira Shaikh plotted to bomb St Paul's Cathedral. Picture: PA

An Islamic State supporter has pleaded guilty to plotting to bomb St Paul's Cathedral.

Safiyya Amira Shaikh, who also plotted to plant an explosive at a hotel in London, admitted preparing terrorist acts and dissemination of terrorist publications at the Old Bailey on Friday.

The 36-year-old from Hayes, Middlesex, will be sentenced in May.

The charge states that Shaikh made contact with someone who could prepare explosives and went on a reconnaissance trip to scope out the historic site and a hotel as locations to plant bombs.

Safiyya Amira Shaikh pleaded guilty on Friday. Picture: Metropolitan Police

She prepared the words of a pledge of allegiance to the group, also known as Isis or Daesh, between August 2019 and October 2019.

She also shared terrorist documents via groups using the Telegram messaging app over the same period.

The defendant, who wore black robe, spoke quietly as she entered her guilty pleas before Mr Justice Sweeney.