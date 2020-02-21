Islamic State supporter admits plotting to bomb St Paul's Cathedral

21 February 2020, 11:49 | Updated: 21 February 2020, 11:55

File photo: Safiyya Amira Shaikh plotted to bomb St Paul's Cathedral
File photo: Safiyya Amira Shaikh plotted to bomb St Paul's Cathedral. Picture: PA

An Islamic State supporter has pleaded guilty to plotting to bomb St Paul's Cathedral.

Safiyya Amira Shaikh, who also plotted to plant an explosive at a hotel in London, admitted preparing terrorist acts and dissemination of terrorist publications at the Old Bailey on Friday.

The 36-year-old from Hayes, Middlesex, will be sentenced in May.

The charge states that Shaikh made contact with someone who could prepare explosives and went on a reconnaissance trip to scope out the historic site and a hotel as locations to plant bombs.

Safiyya Amira Shaikh pleaded guilty on Friday
Safiyya Amira Shaikh pleaded guilty on Friday. Picture: Metropolitan Police

She prepared the words of a pledge of allegiance to the group, also known as Isis or Daesh, between August 2019 and October 2019.

She also shared terrorist documents via groups using the Telegram messaging app over the same period.

The defendant, who wore black robe, spoke quietly as she entered her guilty pleas before Mr Justice Sweeney.

Latest News

Islamic State supporter admits plotting to bomb St Paul's Cathedral

Parents and young daughters die in Scottish Highlands car crash

France launches bed bug campaign with emergency hotline

'Liverpool are winning too many games': Jurgen Klopp responds to young Manchester United fan's letter

Windrush review's finding Home Office 'institutionally racist' now removed - report

The News Explained

How are people radicalised and how is it prevented?

How are people radicalised and how is it prevented?

Mohammed Nahin Ahmed and Yusuf Sarwar: two convicted extremists who could soon be released

10 convicted extremists who are due for early release from prison this year
Banksy's EU painting

Brexit Day: What will change after 31st January and what will stay the same?
Huawei: what does Boris Johnson's 5G decision mean?

Huawei: what does Boris Johnson's 5G decision mean?

Huawei: why the government's decision is so important

Huawei: why the government's decision is so important