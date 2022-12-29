Islamist-connected groups and organisations that support Taliban 'given taxpayers' money', damning report finds

29 December 2022, 09:44

The review was carried out by ex-chief of the Charity Commission William Shawcross
By Will Taylor

Groups that promote Islamist extremism have been given public money, a new report is due to say.

Prevent, the Government’s counter-extremism strategy, has funded organisations that allegedly support the Taliban and have leapt to the defence of banned radical groups. 

The money is meant to go to organisations that stop young Muslims from becoming radicalised, but some of the cash has ended up in the hands of those who promote the kind of ideology Prevent is meant to counter. 

A report into the strategy is due to say that such instances are “unacceptable”. 

The report, from a review carried out by ex-chief of the Charity Commission William Shawcross, will say: “These findings raise serious questions about whether Prevent is knowingly taking this approach and, if not, whether it operates robust due diligence procedures and has an acceptable level of understanding of Islamist extremism.”

William Shawcross
Mr Shawcross will say: “During the course of the review, I became aware that some Prevent-funded groups promote extremism or have links with extremists. 

“I found unacceptable examples of some of these organisations promoting Islamist extremist sentiments, or of validating and associating with Islamist extremists.” 

Among them was a civil society group that made supportive statements about the Taliban, referred to banned Islamist organisations as “legitimate resistance groups” and compared Prevent to the McCarthy hearings during the Cold War. 

Another hosted people know for their “hateful rhetoric” against liberal Muslims, while senior members of one group were found to have connections to Islamists. 

The Telegraph, which has seen a leaked draft of the report, said it will criticise Prevent for focusing too much on treating people who are becoming terrorists as victims, instead of trying to stop it.

Prevent, the Government’s counter-extremism strategy, has funded organisations that allegedly support the Taliban.
It will also say the strategy is focusing too much on right-wing extremism instead of Islamism, which goes against the focus of the national counter-terror effort. 

The report is being released after a reported row between Michael Gove and Suella Braverman. 

The levelling up secretary wanted the names of people and groups criticised in the report to remain in, while the Home Office was concerned it could leave itself open to libel action if they were not redacted. 

“We’ve always said Prevent remains a vital tool for early intervention and safeguarding,” a Downing Street spokesperson said.

