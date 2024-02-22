Islamist extremism 'not being effectively tackled by government', warns reviewer of counter-terror scheme Prevent

22 February 2024, 08:48

William Shawcross has called for more to be done on Islamist extremism
William Shawcross has called for more to be done on Islamist extremism. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

British people are being made less safe by the government's failure to tackle Islamist extremism, an independent reviewer of its anti-extremism scheme has warned.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

William Shawcross, who recommended overhauling the Prevent programme to put more of a focus on Islamic extremism, said ministers had failed to implement his proposals fully.

Mr Shawcross said the programme focused disproportionately on far-right extremism, despite Islamism representing a greater threat in the UK.

He said that the problem had become worse since Hamas' attack on Israel on October 7, and he warned the government a year ago about the need to tackle the group's "pernicious" support network in the UK.

"There are Hamas supporters in this country tragically and some of them are involved in helping promote these marches," he added.

'We have to create a culture where those who want to go into politics aren't put off by the fear for their family' says Brendan Cox

Mr Shawcross said the network was fuelling the rise in anti-Semitism in Britain, and had encouraged discrimination on pro-Palestine marches.

Mr Shawcross, now the commissioner for public appointments, told the Telegraph: "The Government is failing to implement my recommendations properly and the British people are therefore in more danger from extremists and terrorists."

His recommendations also included combating the misuse of blasphemy and focusing more on the terrorist threats linked to illegal migration.

The government said that it had accepted all of his recommendations, had implemented most, with the rest in the pipeline.

Colonel Richard Kemp speaks to Natasha Devon over UK's terrorism threat level

Mr Shawcross said: "Some of the things I’ve recommended that have not been carried out do represent such an increased threat because October 7 has changed everything.

He added: "I am concerned about the increased threat to the public that exists after October 7 which still needs to be addressed."

Mr Shawcross, whose report was published a year ago, said that 75% of MI5's cases were Islamist threats, yet just 11% of referrals to Prevent were related to Islamist terrorism.

He said: "One of the reasons why there is sometimes a reluctance to address the Islamist threat is that people are frightened of being called Islamophobic or racist.

"It’s become a hugely effective form of censorship: ‘Oh, you’re just a racist. You’re an Islamophobe.’ And people don’t like that for obvious reasons.

"So when you say there’s a right-wing threat, you’re not in the danger of becoming racist. So that is an area that is still there and I think the fear of being called an Islamophobe or a racist has grown since October 7."

Mr Shawcross said the problem had got worse since the events of October 7
Mr Shawcross said the problem had got worse since the events of October 7. Picture: Alamy

A Home Office spokesperson said the government had made "significant progress to deliver a strengthened Prevent".

They added: "William Shawcross's Review was critical to ensuring Prevent is fit for purpose, which is why we accepted his recommendations in full.

"One year on, we have delivered 30 of the 34 recommendations he made, and we are making rapid progress on delivering the remaining four.

"The government agrees that extreme Islamist ideology presents the greatest threat to the UK, and has moved swiftly to update Prevent duty guidance and training to make that clear."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni (right) and her Albanian counterpart Edi Rama

Italy migrants deal backed in Albanian Parliament vote

Dani Alves

Footballer Dani Alves jailed after being found guilty of nightclub sex assault

Breaking
Dani Alves has been convicted of raping a woman in a nightclub

Former Barcelona and Brazil star Dani Alves jailed for raping woman in nightclub toilet

Sir Lindsay Hoyle is fighting for his future

Minister condemns 'shambles' in House of Commons as Speaker holds crisis talks and over 50 MPs call for him to go

A miner gets medical attention at at tent set up next to the mine

At least 14 dead after collapse in Venezuelan gold mine

Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen (right) meets representatives Mike Gallagher (centre) and Raja Krishnamoorthi (left)

Visit of US Congress members to Taiwan set to draw Chinese scrutiny

Israel is set to move troops into Rafah on March 10

UK 'could suspend arms sales to Israel if Rafah raid goes ahead', amid fears of huge civilian casualties

Exclusive
LBC has been speaking to the RAF

Russian jets ‘simulate bombing raids’ on Britain as RAF faces monthly scramble to defend UK airspace

Israel-Hamas conflict

UK and Jordan drop aid supplies to Gaza City hospital

Parents can apply for the certificate from 9am

'Baby loss certificates' introduced for parents who lose baby before 24 weeks, as ministers consider statutory leave

The UK is set to see more rain on Thursday

Flood warnings as yet more heavy rain brings travel chaos, with 70mph winds battering the coasts

Alabama Frozen Embryos

Hospital pauses IVF in wake of ruling saying frozen embryos are children

The baby's birth certificate was damaged in a passport application

Jewish father whose baby had 'Israel' defaced from baby's birth certificate 'will sue the staff members responsible'

Robin Windsor was 'found dead in a London hotel'

Friends launched frantic three-day hunt for Strictly star Robin Windsor before he 'was found dead in hotel in London'

China San Diego Panda Diplomacy

China plans to send San Diego Zoo more pandas, reigniting panda diplomacy

Exclusive
The baby's birth certificate was damaged in a passport application

Staff members 'sacked' after 'Israel' is scrubbed off Jewish baby's birth certificate on passport application

Latest News

See more Latest News

Barnaby Webber's mother hit out at police who shared details about on her son's death

Police officer who viewed bodycam footage of Barnaby Webber dying in street after Nottingham attack sacked
Lindsay Hoyle apologised to MPs

Commons Speaker fighting for his political life as dozens of MPs call for him to go after sparking chaos over Gaza vote
A bucket rests next to caution tape on a beach in Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, Florida

Girl ‘killed after hole she dug in sand collapsed on Florida beach’

President Joe Biden visits CJ’s Cafe in Los Angeles

Joe Biden cancels student loan debt for 153,000 borrowers

Beyonce

Beyonce becomes first black woman to top Billboard’s country music chart

The logo for Boeing appears on a screen above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange

Boeing ousts head of 737 jetliner programme weeks after panel blowout

Fans are livid after the realisation.

'This is the worst day': Cadbury fans left furious after realising Easter chocolate favourite has been discontinued
Court artist sketch of former Honduran president Juan Orlando Hernandez in court

Honduran ex-president on trial in US accused of drugs trafficking

Members of The Eagles, from left, Timothy B Schmit, Don Henley, Glenn Frey and Joe Walsh

Criminal case over handwritten lyrics to Hotel California goes to trial

Alec Baldwin-Set Shooting

Jury selection begins for trial of Rust armourer after shooting by Alec Baldwin

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

King Charles pictured back at work as he says messages of support after cancer diagnosis ‘reduced him to tears’

King Charles pictured back at work as he says messages of support after cancer diagnosis ‘reduced him to tears’
Prince William has called for an end to the Israel-Hamas war

Prince William ‘knew making plea for permanent peace in Gaza would cause controversy’ - but ‘felt he had no choice’
Prince William has called for an end to the Israel-Hamas war

Israel says Gaza war will only end when 'Hamas is dismantled' in direct reply to Prince William’s intervention

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too
Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts, but will it cut through at the ballot box?
Supporting Britain's Pubs in 2024

Raising a glass to recovery: Supporting Britain's pubs in 2024 and beyond

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit