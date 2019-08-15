Israel Bans Two US Congresswomen From Visiting

President Trump urged Israel to ban both women on his Twitter. Picture: PA

Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib have been barred from the country.

Two US lawmakers have been banned from visiting Israel.

Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib are both prominent critics of the country and have supported the boycott movement againnt Israel.

Both women were due to visit the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem last week, but these visits have now been cancelled.

President Trump tweeted that it would show "weakness" if Israel did not ban the pair.

He took to Twitter to insist that they be blocked from entering, and stated that "they hate Israel & all Jewish people, & there is nothing that can be said or done to change their minds".

He also called the Congresswomen "a disgrace".

It would show great weakness if Israel allowed Rep. Omar and Rep.Tlaib to visit. They hate Israel & all Jewish people, & there is nothing that can be said or done to change their minds. Minnesota and Michigan will have a hard time putting them back in office. They are a disgrace! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 15, 2019

Israeli law allows supporters of the boycott campaign to be banned from visiting the country.

The law blocks entrance visas to anyone who calls for any economic, cultural or academic boycott against Israel in an attempt to suppress the "boycott, divest, sanction" movement.

President Trump has frequently commented on the two lawmakers, in remarks that have been condemned by many as racist.

He has frequently told the women to "go back" to the countries they have come from.

On Twitter, Trump commented that the women are "the face of the Democrat party", and that they "hate Israel".