Israel Bans Two US Congresswomen From Visiting

15 August 2019, 19:13 | Updated: 15 August 2019, 19:15

President Trump urged Israel to ban both women on his Twitter
President Trump urged Israel to ban both women on his Twitter. Picture: PA

Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib have been barred from the country.

Two US lawmakers have been banned from visiting Israel.

Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib are both prominent critics of the country and have supported the boycott movement againnt Israel.

Both women were due to visit the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem last week, but these visits have now been cancelled.

President Trump tweeted that it would show "weakness" if Israel did not ban the pair.

He took to Twitter to insist that they be blocked from entering, and stated that "they hate Israel & all Jewish people, & there is nothing that can be said or done to change their minds".

He also called the Congresswomen "a disgrace".

Israeli law allows supporters of the boycott campaign to be banned from visiting the country.

The law blocks entrance visas to anyone who calls for any economic, cultural or academic boycott against Israel in an attempt to suppress the "boycott, divest, sanction" movement.

President Trump has frequently commented on the two lawmakers, in remarks that have been condemned by many as racist.

He has frequently told the women to "go back" to the countries they have come from.

On Twitter, Trump commented that the women are "the face of the Democrat party", and that they "hate Israel".

Comments

Loading...

Latest News

The technology has faced criticism from multiple sides

King's Cross Facial Recognition Technology Under Investigation

Virgin Galactic says its new spaceport is 'operationally functional'

King's Cross facial recognition cameras under investigation

The Swastika flag was hung on the house early this morning

Man Arrested Over Swastika Flag That Appeared On House In South Wales

Huawei boss: 'UK won't say no to us' in the roll-out of 5G

The News Explained

Boris Johnson could be relegated to the Opposition Benches if a government of national unity was formed.

What Is A Government Of National Unity And Who Could Lead It?
The UK Houses of Parliament

What Is A Vote Of No Confidence? And What Could It Mean For Boris Johnson?
The US Department of Agriculture estimate feral hogs cause $1.5bn in damage nationwide every year.

Why is "30-50 Feral Hogs" Trending? Everything You Need To Know
President Trump makes remarks on the mass shootings in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio

Donald Trump Names Wrong City In National Address Following Weekend Mass Shootings
El Paso shooting / El Paso shooter / El Paso Texas / El Paso victims / Donald Trump

What Is 8chan And What Does It Have To Do With The El Paso Shootings?