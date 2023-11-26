Israel confirms 14 more Israeli hostages and three foreign nationals have been released by Hamas

The hostages were handed over to the Red Cross. Picture: Alamy

By Kieran Kelly

Israel has confirmed 14 more Israeli hostages and three foreign nationals have been released by Hamas.

It comes on the third day of an agreed truce between Israel and Hamas, after which 50 Israeli hostages are expected to be released in total.

One of the hostages has dual Russian citizenship.

Three Thai hostages have also been released.

More follows.