Israel poised for 'coordinated offensive' in Gaza as IDF say Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar is top target

15 October 2023, 07:57

Israel is preparing for a 'coordinated offensive' in Gaza
Israel is preparing for a 'coordinated offensive' in Gaza. Picture: Getty

By Emma Soteriou

Israel is preparing to launch a "coordinated offensive" on the Gaza Strip as forces target the leader of Hamas.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

More than a million people were given until 4pm on Saturday to evacuate to the south of Gaza ahead of the attack on Hamas by "land, sea and air".

But the UN warned there would still be major consequences from the forced evacuation due to hospital patients and others being unable to leave.

Israeli troops are hunting top Hamas commander Yahya Sinwar, who is being held responsible for the initial attack last weekend.

"Yahya Sinwar is the face of evil," Lt Col Richard Hecht, a spokesman for the Israel Defence Force (IDF), said.

"He is the mastermind behind this, like bin Laden was.

"He built his career on murdering Palestinians when he understood they were collaborators. That's how he became known as the butcher of Khan Younis [in southern Gaza]."

He said troops would not rest until he was found and killed.

"That man and his whole team are in our sights. We will get to that man," he said, adding: "This could be long."

Yahya Sinwar
Yahya Sinwar. Picture: Getty

The assault by Hamas killed around 1,300 Israelis, with over hundred thought to have been taken hostage. Israel has responded furiously by bombarding Gaza in a bid to wipe out Hamas. Over 2,000 Palestinians have been killed, according to their authorities.

Israel's prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Saturday afternoon that the "next stage" in the assault on Gaza is coming.

Read more: London pro-Palestine march turns ugly as protesters clash with police, setting off flares and fireworks, as 7 arrested

Read more: 'I promise we'll be there soon': Heartbreaking final text from Israeli women to mother killed by Hamas

It comes after Rishi Sunak pledged Britain's continued support for Israel and promised to stand with the UK's Jewish community against a backdrop of rising anti-semitic attacks.

The Prime Minister condemned the "evil" attack by Hamas last weekend, and said that the government would protect British Jews from "shameful antisemitism".

London has seen a "massive increase" in anti-semitic incidents since the start of the conflict, according to the police.

Israeli soldiers near the border with Gaza
Israeli soldiers near the border with Gaza. Picture: Getty

Mr Sunak said: "We stand with Israel, not just today, not just tomorrow, but always.

"And I stand with you, the British Jewish community, not just today, not just tomorrow, but always. Am Yisrael Chai."

The conflict is expected to last for an extended period, as Hamas are well dug-in in Gaza, and are thought to have a large network of hidden tunnels and booby traps.

Mr Sunak said that he knew the coming days and weeks would be "very difficult".

A view of an Israeli military camp as Israel continues to deploy soldiers, tanks and armored vehicles near the Gaza border
A view of an Israeli military camp as Israel continues to deploy soldiers, tanks and armored vehicles near the Gaza border. Picture: Getty

"No words can begin to describe the horror and barbarism unleashed in Israel a week ago. Daughters, sons, mothers, fathers, husbands, wives, grandparents taken from people in the cruellest and most horrific way possible.

"Hundreds of people have been killed, many wounded or missing and others living through the unimaginable agony of having a loved one kidnapped and held hostage.

"British citizens were among the victims. And as we continue to learn more, I know there are families here and in Israel in deep pain and torment.

"My thoughts and my heart go out to everyone suffering in the wake of these attacks."

Many people in Gaza are without water and electricity
Many people in Gaza are without water and electricity. Picture: Getty

He also offered a message to the people of Israel.

"Britain is with you. What took place was an act of pure evil and Israel has every right to defend itself. We will do everything we can to support Israel in restoring the security it deserves."

He told the British Jewish community: "I know you are hurting and reeling from these vile terrorist acts.

"At moments like this, when Jewish people are under attack in their homeland, Jewish people everywhere can feel less safe.

"We've seen intimidating behaviour and shameful antisemitism online and on our streets with attempts to stir up tensions. I say, not here.

"Not in Britain. Not in our country. Not in this century. We will do everything we possibly can to protect Jewish people in our country.

Israeli forces began raids looking for Hamas members and hostages
Israeli forces began raids looking for Hamas members and hostages. Picture: Getty

"And if anything is standing in the way of keeping the Jewish community safe, we will fix it."

Sir Keir Starmer also released a message marking a week since the Hamas attacks and backing Israel's right to defend itself.

The Labour leader said: "A week ago we awoke to the unimaginable and heartbreaking news of terrorist attacks on Israel from Gaza by Hamas.

"In the days that have followed we have heard horrific stories of the murder and mutilation of men, women and children, along with the horror of hostage taking.

"Israel has the right, indeed the duty, to defend herself and rescue these hostages. Responsibility for what has happened sits with the terrorists of Hamas; and we repeat our call for Hamas to release all hostages.

"I've met with members of the British Jewish community this week and told them that we stand with Israel and with them at this time. I know this is a distressing and worrying time and welcome the extra funding for the CST (Community Security Trust). There must be zero tolerance of any increase in antisemitism or Islamophobia.

"Hamas has no interest in peace. No interest in protecting Palestinians.

'All civilians are of the same value', says Sangita Myska amid Israeli-Palestinian conflict

"We call on all parties to act in line with international law, including allowing humanitarian access of food, water, electricity and medicines to Gaza and ensuring safe humanitarian corridors in Gaza for those fleeing violence.

"Seven days on from the darkest day in Israel's recent history, our resolve in the face of terrorism will not falter."

Amnesty International UK said it was "deeply troubling" that Mr Sunak did not mention the many Palestinian civilians killed in the conflict, including children.

'Most Palestinians are not Hamas. Most Israelis are not the Israeli government,' says Natasha Devon

Sacha Deshmukh, Amnesty International UK chief executive said: "It is right that the Prime Minister expressed horror at the cruel and brutal crimes against Israeli civilians committed by Hamas a week ago, which showed a chilling disregard for life and included war crimes.

"But for the Prime Minister not to mention the hundreds of Palestinian civilians killed due to Israeli air strikes or include any call for all parties to the conflict to uphold international humanitarian law, is deeply troubling."

Tens of thousands took to Britain's streets on Saturday to protest Israel's bombardment of Gaza. Fifteen people were arrested in London amid clashes with police.

Mr Netanyahu said in a video to Israeli troops: "You ready for the next stage? The next stage is coming."

Israel gave Palestinians living in northern Gaza a window to leave to the south by two separate routes. The country's government claimed that Hamas was blocking Palestinians in. Hamas said Israel had killed 70 people trying to flee with an airstrike.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Woman votes

Australia seeks new ways to boost Indigenous living standards after vote loss

Voter casts ballot

Poles vote in election as right-wing party seeks third term

Air strike damage

Gaza’s desperate civilians brace for looming invasion by Israeli forces

Israel Palestinians Lebanon

Airport in Syria targeted as Israel warns of offensive

Obit Piper Laurie

Piper Laurie, three-time Oscar nominee, dies aged 91

Rishi Sunak says Britain stands with Israel

Rishi Sunak vows to stand behind Israel and protect British Jews as Netanyahu says 'the next stage is coming'

Yassin mosque

Lack of water worsens misery in besieged Gaza as Israeli air strikes continue

Sheikh Jassim has withdrawn from the bidding to buy Manchester United

Qatari businessman Sheikh Jassim withdraws from bidding to buy Manchester United

Exclusive
Colonel Richard Kemp said he thought the terror level would be increased

'Highly probable' UK terror threat level to rise amid Israel-Hamas conflict, says former COBRA member

People watch a rare 'ring of fire' solar eclipse along the Las Vegas Strip on Saturday

In Pictures: Rare ‘ring of fire’ eclipse glimpsed in Americas

Eclipse

Crowds cheer as ‘ring of fire’ eclipse moves across the Americas

Israel claims Hamas is blocking Palestinians from leaving Gaza

Israel claims Hamas is blocking Palestinians from leaving northern Gaza, as terrorists say IDF strike killed 70 refugees

Ring Of Fire Eclipse

‘Ring of fire’ solar eclipse begins its path across the Americas

A gun is fired

Israeli military preparing ‘co-ordinated’ offensive in Gaza Strip

The Louvre

Louvre Museum and Versailles Palace evacuated as France on high alert

A dog thought to be an American Bully XL will be destroyed after attacking two women in Staffordshire.

'American Bully XL' to be destroyed after attacking two women in Staffordshire

Latest News

See more Latest News

Netanyahu has said that 'the next stage is coming' as his army prepares to invade Gaza

Israel troops on Gaza border 'gearing up for a comprehensive offensive' as Netanyahu says 'the next stage is coming'
Noam Ben Ami has told LBC of her final conversation with her mother Hava, who was killed by Hamas last weekend

'I promise we'll be there soon': Heartbreaking final text from Israeli woman to mother killed by Hamas
Air strike in Gaza

Palestinians struggle to follow Israeli evacuation order

Sir Michael announced his retirement at the premier of his latest film The Great

Sir Michael Caine retires from acting at 90 after storied career including The Italian Job and The Dark Knight
Netanyahu has said that 'the next stage is coming' as his army prepares to invade Gaza

Benjamin Netanyahu says 'the next stage is coming' to Israel troops on Gaza border as bombing continues
Retuers videographer's body carried

Reuters videographer killed in Lebanon by Israeli shelling laid to rest

Ben Jamal

Palestine supporters' marches will take place in London every week 'for weeks or months' group chief says
Prayers at synagogues

Jews grieve and pray for peace in first Shabbat services since Hamas attack

A police officer stands guard outside the Louvre

Louvre evacuated after threat as France remains on high alert following attack

Police vehicles are seen as police officers stand guard outside the Louvre Museum as people are evacuated after it received a written threat

Major French landmarks evacuated after 'written threats' made after stabbing of teacher to death in Arras

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Harry and Meghan have condemned the conflict

'We stand against all acts of terrorism and brutality': Harry and Meghan join royals in condemning Israel-Hamas war
King Charles, Prince William and Kate have put out statements on Hamas' attack

Kate and William join King Charles in expressing 'profound distress' at Hamas' 'terrorist attack' on Israel
King Charles "appalled" by "barbaric acts of terrorism" in Israel following Hamas attacks

King Charles "appalled" by "barbaric acts of terrorism" in Israel following Hamas attacks

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Andrew Castle caller on the 'difficult position' Israel is in.

'Whatever it does, it's going to be perceived as the aggressor': Israel is in a 'difficult position' says this caller
JOB and Usman

Israel's current response will only 'strengthen' Hamas by rearing Gazans who seek revenge warns this James O'Brien caller
JOB on deaths in conflict

James O'Brien unpacks the 'controversial' feeling of being 'equally devastated' by Palestinian and Israeli deaths
Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari urges FA to 'show leadership' after apparent reluctance to illuminate Wembley Arch in Israeli colours
Tom and caller

'Our family is there': Mother shares heartbreaking experience of being a British Jew during Israel-Hamas conflict
Distraught caller on Israel-Gaza conflict.

'This is a war against Hamas!': Distraught caller wants Israel and Palestine to take down the 'enemy' together
JOB on starmer speech

Keir Starmer is using 'working class as the opposite of having a sense of entitlement', notes James O'Brien
JOB on HS2 promises

James O'Brien criticises Rishi Sunak's watering down of 'illustrative' Network North projects funded by HS2 cut
'This is not a good time for antisemitism’: Dame Margaret Hodge worried by antisemitism across the UK after Hamas attack

'This is not a good time for anti-Semitism’: Dame Margaret Hodge worried by Jewish discrimination after Hamas attack
Shelagh and Alicia Kearns

Head of the Foreign Affairs Select Committee expresses concern over Israeli 'siege of Gaza'

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit