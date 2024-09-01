Pressure mounts on Netanyahu as families of six hostages killed in Gaza call for protests against Israeli government

The Israeli government is facing mounting pressure after the bodies of six hostages were recovered from tunnels in Gaza. Picture: Alamy/IDF

By Flaminia Luck

The relatives of the six Israeli hostages found dead in Gaza are calling for protests against the Israeli government.

The bodies of Carmel Gat, 40, Eden Yerushalmi, 24, Hersh Goldberg-Polin, 23, Alexander Lobanov,33, Almog Sarusi, 27, and Ori Danino, 25, were found and recovered yesterday, the IDF said.

Now, the families want ministers to make a deal with Hamas

Sharone Lifschitz's father Oded is one of those still missing - she blames Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for the latest deaths.

"I believe that he is an enemy of the people of Israel.

"I believe that all six people could have been with us. I believe all hostages could have been with us now.

"And they're not here because there's this kind of dance with death."

The bodies of Carmel Gat, Eden Yerushalmi, Hersh Goldberg-Polin, Alexander Lobanov, Almog Sarusi, and Master Sergeant Ori Danino were found and recovered yesterday.



They were all taken hostage on October 7 and were murdered by the Hamas terrorist organization while in captivity… pic.twitter.com/9VWYHNX0Ks — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) September 1, 2024

The Israeli army said the bodies were recovered from a tunnel in the southern Gaza city of Rafah, around half a mile from where another hostage, Qaid Farhan Alkadi, 52, was rescued alive last week.

All six were abducted by Hamas on October 7, Ms Gat from the farming community of Be'eri and the others from a nearby music festival.

Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari, the Israeli military spokesperson, said on Sunday that "they were cruelly murdered shortly before we were to rescue them".

The discovery has heaped more pressure onto Netanyahu. Picture: Alamy

The announcement has piled pressure on Netanyahu to reach a deal to bring home the remaining hostages.

The Israeli leader has said military pressure is needed to win their release as cease-fire efforts falter.

A forum of hostage families called for a massive protest on Sunday, demanding a "complete halt of the country" to push for the implementation of a ceasefire and hostage release.

"A deal for the return of the hostages has been on the table for over two months. Were it not for the delays, sabotage, and excuses those whose deaths we learned about this morning would likely still be alive. It's time to bring our hostages home," it said in a statement.

Before Israel's announcement, Israel said it believed 108 hostages were still held in Gaza and about one-third of them were dead.

I am completely shocked at the horrific and senseless killing of six hostages in Gaza by Hamas. My thoughts are with their loved ones at this awful time.



Hamas must release all the hostages now, and a ceasefire deal must be agreed by all sides immediately to end the suffering. — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) September 1, 2024

Sir Keir Starmer posted on social media site X: "I am completely shocked at the horrific and senseless killing of six hostages in Gaza by Hamas. My thoughts are with their loved ones at this awful time.

"Hamas must release all the hostages now, and a ceasefire deal must be agreed by all sides immediately to end the suffering."

President Joe Biden said he was "devastated and outraged" by the news.

Foreign Secretary David Lammy said on X: "The UK condemns Hamas' appalling murder of 6 innocent hostages in Gaza in the strongest terms. I offer my deepest condolences to those grieving at this awful time.

"Hamas must release all the hostages immediately, and all sides must accept the deal on the table to end this war."

In a statement he said: "It is as tragic as it is reprehensible. Make no mistake, Hamas leaders will pay for these crimes. And we will keep working around the clock for a deal to secure the release of the remaining hostages.