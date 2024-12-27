Israel raids and burns one of Gaza’s last remaining hospitals, forcing patients and staff to remove clothes

27 December 2024, 15:42

Kamal Adwan hospital following airstrikes on Thursday
Kamal Adwan hospital following airstrikes on Thursday. Picture: Getty

By Josef Al Shemary

Israeli troops have stormed one of the last hospitals operating in the northernmost part of Gaza, setting fires and forcing staff and patients to remove their clothes in the courtyard.

Israel’s military stormed the Kamal Adwan hospital in northern Gaza and set fires throughout the building, forcing many of the staff and patients out of the facility, the territory's health ministry said.

The Kamal Adwan Hospital has been hit multiple times over the past three months by Israeli troops.

The ministry said a strike on the hospital a day earlier killed five medical staff.

Israel's military said it was conducting operations against Hamas infrastructure and fighters in the area of the hospital, without providing details.

It repeated claims that Hamas fighters were operating inside Kamal Adwan, though it provided no evidence.

Hospital officials have denied the accusations. Regardless, according to international humanitarian law, health organisations must not be targeted.

The Health Ministry said troops forced medical personnel and patients to assemble in the hospital yard and remove their clothes amid the winter temperatures.

A video shared on social media is believed to show staff and patients, stripped to their underwear, being forced out of the area surrounded by heavy machine guns and tanks.

Read more: Head of WHO claims to have been in Yemen airport during Israeli air strikes on Houthi targets - as crew member injured

Read more: Palestinian journalists killed in Israeli airstrike outside hospital in Gaza Strip, Health Ministry claims

They were led out of the hospital, some to an unknown location, while some patients were sent to the nearby Indonesian hospital, which was knocked out of operation after an Israeli raid earlier this week.

The ministry said troops set fires in several parts of Kamal Adwan, including the hospital's lab and surgery department. It said 25 patients and 60 health workers remained in the hospital out of 75 patients and 180 staff who had been there.

"Fire is ablaze everywhere in the hospital," an unidentified member of the staff said in an audio message from the hospital posted on the social media accounts of its director Hossam Abu Safiya.

The staffer said some evacuated patients had been unhooked from oxygen. "There are currently patients who could die at any moment," she said.

In their frequent raids, Israeli troops frequently carry out mass detentions, stripping men and and sometimes women down to their underwear for questioning in what the military says is a security measure as they search for Hamas fighters.

The ministry's account could not be independently confirmed, and attempts to reach hospital staff were unsuccessful.

Since October, Israel's offensive has virtually sealed off the north Gaza areas of Jabaliya, Beit Hanoun and Beit Lahiya and levelled large parts of the districts.

Tens of thousands of Palestinians were forced out, but thousands are believed to remain in the area, where Kamal Adwan and two other hospitals are located.

Troops raided Kamal Adwan earlier in October, and on Tuesday troops stormed and evacuated the nearby Indonesian Hospital.

The area has been cut off from food and other aid for months, raising fears of famine. The UN says Israeli troops had only allowed four humanitarian deliveries to the area from December 1-23.

The Israeli rights groups Physicians for Human Rights-Israel earlier this week petitioned Israel's High Court of Justice seeking a halt to military attacks on Kamal Adwan.

Palestinians walk among debris following the Israeli attack on the courtyard of Kamal Adwan Hospital
Palestinians walk among debris following the Israeli attack on the courtyard of Kamal Adwan Hospital. Picture: Getty

It warned that forcibly evacuating the hospital would "abandon thousands of residents in northern Gaza."

Before the latest deaths on Thursday, the group documented five other staffers killed by Israeli fire since October.

Israel's nearly 15-month-old campaign of bombardment and offensives in Gaza have devastated the territory's health sector.

A year ago, it carried out a wave of raids on hospitals in northern Gaza, including Kamal Adwan, Indonesian and nearby al-Awda Hospital, saying they served bases for Hamas, though it presented little evidence.

Israel's campaign has killed more than 45,400 Palestinians, more than half of them women and children, and wounded more than 108,000 others, according to the Health Ministry.

More than 90% of Gaza's 2.3 million Palestinians have been driven from their homes, most of them now sheltering in sprawling, squalid tent camps in south and central Gaza, subject to frequent attacks.

Israel launched its campaign vowing to destroy Hamas after the group's October 7, 2023, attack on southern Israel in which militants killed around 1,200 people and abducted some 250 others.

Since then, Israel has been accused of deliberately stalling ceasefire negotiations, or changing their terms when agreements seem likely.

Around 100 Israelis remain captive in Gaza, around a third of whom are believed to be dead.

Fourteen countries have joined or signalled their intention to join South Africa’s genocide case against Israel in the International Court of Justice.

Human rights organisations including the UN, Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International have also affirmed that Israeli actions in Gaza are compatible with the crime of genocide.

The International Criminal Court has also issued arrest warrants for Benjamin Netanyahu, the Israeli prime minister, Yoav Gallant, his former defence minister, and a Hamas leader.

The warrants are for "crimes against humanity and war crimes" over Israel's conduct in Gaza and the October 7 attacks on Israel, the court, based in The Hague, said.

New reports point to Russian involvement in the plane crash.

Russia 'denied emergency landing' to Azerbaijan Airlines plane and 'jammed GPS system' before crash

Royals

Highlights & Opinion

