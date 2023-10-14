Israel claims Hamas is blocking Palestinians from leaving northern Gaza, as terrorists say IDF strike killed 70 refugees

14 October 2023, 19:08

Israel claims Hamas is blocking Palestinians from leaving Gaza
Israel claims Hamas is blocking Palestinians from leaving Gaza. Picture: Getty/Twitter

By Kit Heren

Israel has claimed that Hamas is blocking Palestinians from leaving Gaza as it prepares for an invasion of the densely populated area.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Israel's invasion of Gaza is expected imminently. Its government told Palestinians to leave northern Gaza before the invasion, giving them until 1pm UK time on Saturday to leave via two routes.

The deadline has now expired, and it is unclear how many Palestinians have managed to get to safety. Hamas has also accused Israel of bombing a convoy of civilians fleeing, killing as many as 70.

Israel said on Saturday evening: "We have proof that Hamas is putting up roadblocks to prevent Palestinian civilians from evacuating from northern to southern Gaza.

"Hamas prides itself on putting civilians in harm’s way and is responsible for every civilian casualty."

The government put photos of what it claimed were roadblocks on a route out of the most dangerous area.

Read more: Israel troops on Gaza border are 'gearing up for a comprehensive offensive' involving 'land, sea and air', IDF says

Read more: London pro-Palestine march turns ugly as protesters clash with police, setting off flares and fireworks, as 7 arrested

Earlier, Hamas said that an Israeli strike had hit a group of civilians leaving north Gaza to the south, killing about 70, including women and several children as young as 2.

Meanwhile Rafah, the border between Gaza and Egypt to the south, remained closed to people trying to cross to safety. Reports have circulated of the border opening to US citizens.

Read more: Tanks roll into Gaza: Israel vows to 'hunt down and destroy Hamas' as thousands of civilians flee for their lives

Read more: 'Deviants will be arrested': Met issues warning ahead of pro-Palestine protests in London over weekend

Israeli soldiers prepare armed drones stationed close to the Palestinian Gaza Strip enclave
Israeli soldiers prepare armed drones stationed close to the Palestinian Gaza Strip enclave. Picture: Getty

Civilians should "take advantage of the short time to move south" from Beit Hanoun to Khan Yunis, Israel Defence Forces (IDF) spokesman Avichay Adraee said earlier.

Mr Adraee said in a Twitter post: "An important statement to the residents of Gaza City.

"In recent days, we have appealed to you to leave Gaza City to the south of Wadi Gaza in order to preserve your safety.

"I would like to inform you that the IDF will allow movement on the indicated streets without any harm between the hours of 10:00-16:00.

"For your safety, take advantage of the short time to move south - from Beit Hanoun to Khan Yunis. If you care about yourself and your loved ones, go south as instructed.

"Rest assured that Hamas leaders have taken care of themselves and are taking cover from strikes in the region.

"Residents of the beach, sand, and west of Olive will also be allowed to move on Daldul and Al-Sana Streets towards Salah Al-Din and Al-Bahr Streets."

Israel is preparing to launch a ground invasion, having already carried out a series of localised raids in Gaza overnight.

Strikes have levelled entire city blocks, and Gaza has been sealed off from food, water and medical supplies - all under a virtual total power blackout.

The UN has called on Israel to reverse the unprecedented directive, with secretary general Antonio Guterres saying the situation has reached a "new low".

The Israel-Gaza war cannot be an 'eye for an eye' says Lewis Goodall

Israel's raids into Gaza on Friday were the first indication that troops had entered the territory since Israel began its round-the-clock bombardment in retaliation for the Hamas massacre.

Palestinian militants have fired thousands of rockets into Israel since the fighting erupted.

Speaking in an earlier address, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to "destroy Hamas", saying: "Today, everyone knows that we’re fighting for the homeland, and we’re fighting like lions.

“We’ll never forget the Hamas onslaught. We are striking our enemies with unprecedented might.

“We will destroy Hamas, and we will win, but it will take time."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Exclusive
Colonel Richard Kemp said he thought the terror level would be increased

'Highly probable' UK terror threat level to rise amid Israel-Hamas conflict, says former COBRA member

People watch a rare 'ring of fire' solar eclipse along the Las Vegas Strip on Saturday

In Pictures: Rare ‘ring of fire’ eclipse glimpsed in Americas

Eclipse

Crowds cheer as ‘ring of fire’ eclipse moves across the Americas

Ring Of Fire Eclipse

‘Ring of fire’ solar eclipse begins its path across the Americas

A gun is fired

Israeli military preparing ‘co-ordinated’ offensive in Gaza Strip

The Louvre

Louvre Museum and Versailles Palace evacuated as France on high alert

A dog thought to be an American Bully XL will be destroyed after attacking two women in Staffordshire.

'American Bully XL' to be destroyed after attacking two women in Staffordshire

Netanyahu has said that 'the next stage is coming' as his army prepares to invade Gaza

Israel troops on Gaza border 'gearing up for a comprehensive offensive' as Netanyahu says 'the next stage is coming'

Exclusive
Noam Ben Ami has told LBC of her final conversation with her mother Hava, who was killed by Hamas last weekend

'I promise we'll be there soon': Heartbreaking final text from Israeli women to mother killed by Hamas

Air strike in Gaza

Palestinians struggle to follow Israeli evacuation order

Sir Michael announced his retirement at the premier of his latest film The Great

Sir Michael Caine retires from acting at 90 after storied career including The Italian Job and The Dark Knight

Netanyahu has said that 'the next stage is coming' as his army prepares to invade Gaza

Benjamin Netanyahu says 'the next stage is coming' to Israel troops on Gaza border as bombing continues

Retuers videographer's body carried

Reuters videographer killed in Lebanon by Israeli shelling laid to rest

Exclusive
Ben Jamal

Palestine supporters' marches will take place in London every week 'for weeks or months' group chief says

Prayers at synagogues

Jews grieve and pray for peace in first Shabbat services since Hamas attack

A police officer stands guard outside the Louvre

Louvre evacuated after threat as France remains on high alert following attack

Latest News

See more Latest News

Police vehicles are seen as police officers stand guard outside the Louvre Museum as people are evacuated after it received a written threat

Major French landmarks evacuated after 'written threats' made after stabbing of teacher to death in Arras
Palestinians flee from northern Gaza

Palestinians struggling to flee south in Gaza after Israel’s evacuation order

Antony Blinken in Saudi Arabia

Blinken urges protection of civilians as Israel prepares for expected assault

A man waits as a woman drops her ballot into a box

Australian referendum to create indigenous advocacy committee fails

Ukrainian servicemen deploy to the front line

Fierce fighting persists in east as Kyiv reports non-stop assaults on key city

Scenes from the London pro-Palestine march on Saturday

London pro-Palestine march turns ugly as protesters clash with police, setting off flares and fireworks, as 7 arrested
French president Emmanuel Macron has said the teacher stabbed in a terrorist attack in Arras 'saved many lives' after the country's terror alert was raised to its highest level.

French teacher stabbed to death 'saved many lives' says Macron as 7,000 officers placed on high alert
New Zealand National Party leader Christopher Luxon speaks to supporters

Christopher Luxon wins New Zealand election as voters seek conservative change

Yes voters were left distraught when their campaign conceded the referendum

Australian referendum on indigenous recognition fails as voters say 'No' to constitutional change
A UK Government charter flight has landed in Cyprus carrying fleeing Brits from Israel - after passengers were charged £300 for a seat aboard the rescue plane.

Fleeing Brits from Israel land safely in Cyprus as passengers charged £300 to escape warzone

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Harry and Meghan have condemned the conflict

'We stand against all acts of terrorism and brutality': Harry and Meghan join royals in condemning Israel-Hamas war
King Charles, Prince William and Kate have put out statements on Hamas' attack

Kate and William join King Charles in expressing 'profound distress' at Hamas' 'terrorist attack' on Israel
King Charles "appalled" by "barbaric acts of terrorism" in Israel following Hamas attacks

King Charles "appalled" by "barbaric acts of terrorism" in Israel following Hamas attacks

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Andrew Castle caller on the 'difficult position' Israel is in.

'Whatever it does, it's going to be perceived as the aggressor': Israel is in a 'difficult position' says this caller
JOB and Usman

Israel's current response will only 'strengthen' Hamas by rearing Gazans who seek revenge warns this James O'Brien caller
JOB on deaths in conflict

James O'Brien unpacks the 'controversial' feeling of being 'equally devastated' by Palestinian and Israeli deaths
Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari urges FA to 'show leadership' after apparent reluctance to illuminate Wembley Arch in Israeli colours
Tom and caller

'Our family is there': Mother shares heartbreaking experience of being a British Jew during Israel-Hamas conflict
Distraught caller on Israel-Gaza conflict.

'This is a war against Hamas!': Distraught caller wants Israel and Palestine to take down the 'enemy' together
JOB on starmer speech

Keir Starmer is using 'working class as the opposite of having a sense of entitlement', notes James O'Brien
JOB on HS2 promises

James O'Brien criticises Rishi Sunak's watering down of 'illustrative' Network North projects funded by HS2 cut
'This is not a good time for antisemitism’: Dame Margaret Hodge worried by antisemitism across the UK after Hamas attack

'This is not a good time for anti-Semitism’: Dame Margaret Hodge worried by Jewish discrimination after Hamas attack
Shelagh and Alicia Kearns

Head of the Foreign Affairs Select Committee expresses concern over Israeli 'siege of Gaza'

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit