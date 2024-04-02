Three Brits among seven Gaza aid workers killed as Israel admits 'unintentional' strike on innocents

2 April 2024, 13:08 | Updated: 2 April 2024, 13:42

Israel’s prime minister says: "This happens in wartime"

Three British aid workers are understood to be among the dead
Three British aid workers are understood to be among the dead. Picture: Getty

By Asher McShane

Three British nationals have been killed by an Israeli airstrike in central Gaza, it is understood.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The UK has called on Israel to "immediately investigate" the deaths.

Seven people were killed while working with the World Central Kitchen charity on Gaza’s coastal road in Deir Balah, central Gaza, on Monday night.

Benjamin Netanyahu has admitted they were killed in an "unintentional" Israeli strike.

In a video recorded message issued today, he said: "Unfortunately, in the last 24 hours there was a tragic case of our forces unintentionally hitting innocent people in the Gaza Strip.

The site where World Central Kitchen workers were killed in Deir al-Balah, Gaza Strip
The site where World Central Kitchen workers were killed in Deir al-Balah, Gaza Strip. Picture: Alamy

"It happens in war, we check it to the end, we are in contact with the governments, and we will do everything so that this thing does not happen again."

Rishi Sunak said he was "shocked and saddened" by reports that seven World Central Kitchen (WCK) aid workers were killed.

It is understood three British nationals were among those killed, alongside an Australian, a Polish national, an American-Canadian dual citizen and a Palestinian.

People inspect the site where World Central Kitchen workers were killed in Deir al-Balah, Gaza Strip
People inspect the site where World Central Kitchen workers were killed in Deir al-Balah, Gaza Strip. Picture: Alamy

The Australian citizen was named as World Central Kitchen aid worker Zomi Frankcom.

Mr Sunak told broadcasters during a visit to the north east of England: "We are asking Israel to investigate what happened urgently, because clearly there are questions that need to be answered."

He added: "My thoughts are with their friends and family.

"They are doing fantastic work bringing alleviation to the suffering that many are experiencing in Gaza.

"They should be praised and commended for what they are doing.

"They need to be allowed to do that work unhindered and it is incumbent on Israel to make sure they can do that."

The convoy was hit as it was leaving the Deir al-Balah warehouse, where the team had unloaded more than 100 tonnes of humanitarian food aid taken to Gaza on the maritime route, WCK said.

The aid workers reportedly travelled in two armoured cars branded with the WCK logo and a soft-skin vehicle.

WCK immediately suspended operations in the region.

The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) has "expressed the deepest condolences" to the families of the aid workers, and said it was "reviewing the incident at the highest levels".

An IDF spokesman said: "Last night, an incident took place in Gaza that resulted in the tragic death of World Central Kitchen employees as they fulfilled their vital mission of bringing food to people in need.

"As a professional military committed to international law, we are committed to examining our operations thoroughly and transparently.

"I just spoke to WCK Founder, Chef Jose Anders, and expressed the deepest condolences of the Israel Defence Forces to the families and the entire World Central Kitchen family.

"We also express sincere sorrow to our allied nations who have been doing and continue to do so much to assist those in need.

"We will be opening a probe to examine this serious incident further.

"This will help us reduce the risk of such an event from occurring again.

"The incident will be investigated in the Fact Finding and Assessment Mechanism: an independent, professional, and expert body."

Humanitarian organisation the Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS) said the operation to recover the seven bodies took "several hours".

A spokesperson said in a statement: "In a challenging operation spanning several hours, teams from the Palestinian Red Crescent Society successfully recovered the bodies of the seven World Central Kitchen employees this morning.

"They were targeted by Israeli occupation forces yesterday evening while travelling in vehicles owned by the kitchen in Deir al-Balah, in the central Gaza Strip.

"Two of the bodies were initially missing, but were later located and retrieved by the PRCS teams.

"Subsequently, all seven bodies were transported to the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir al-Balah and then to Abu Yousef al-Najjar Hospital in preparation for their evacuation through the Rafah border crossing."

WCK chief executive Erin Gore said the attack was "unforgivable".

She said: "This is not only an attack against WCK, this is an attack on humanitarian organisations showing up in the most dire of situations where food is being used as a weapon of war.

"This is unforgivable.

"I am heartbroken and appalled that we - World Central Kitchen and the world - lost beautiful lives today because of a targeted attack by the IDF."

Alicia Kearns, chair of the Commons Foreign Affairs Committee, told the PA news agency that there must be a "thorough and swift" investigation into the incident.

She added: "There is also still no explanation for the bombing of the Medical Aid for Palestine complex in a safe zone, which had also been deconflicted directly with the IDF in January, which four British doctors fortunately survived.

"Humanitarian agencies must be given the assurances they need that their people will be protected."

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese paid tribute to 44-year-old Australian aid worker Zomi Frankcom, who was among the dead, while the Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs said reports that a Polish national died are "credible".

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Police at the scene of the shooting in Comeragh Road, West Kensington

Murder investigation launched after man shot dead in west London

Finland School Shooting

Student, 12, opens fire at Finnish school, killing one and wounding two others

Team GB faced backlash over the redesign (left) but confirmed the red, white and blue would remain for the Olympics.

Team GB athletes will wear traditional Union Jack at Olympics following backlash over pink and purple redesign

Webby Awards – Nominations

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce earn Webby Award nominations

Authorities had previously said the teen was believed to be armed when she was shot.

Shocking moment US cops shoot dead 15-year-old kidnap victim as deputy begs 'stop shooting her'

Ms Bellisario took medication but shortly afterwards lost consciousness and later died at San Raffaele Hospital on February 5 2023.

Makers of killer 'vegan' tiramisu to face trial for manslaughter after woman, 20, died from dairy allergy

The High Court in Glasgow

Social worker who raped women before threatening to take away their children jailed for eight years

Gaza World Central Kitchen Explainer

Ships to leave Gaza with 240 tons of undelivered aid, Cyprus says

APTOPIX Russia Ukraine War

Ukrainian drones strike Russian factories more than 1,200km away

George Gilbey's mum has broken has paid tribute to her son following his death.

Gogglebox star George Gilbey’s ‘devastated’ mum breaks silence on his death following 'accident at work'

South Africa Speaker Arrest

South Africa’s parliamentary speaker faces imminent arrest on corruption charges

Syria Israel

Israel accused of strike on Iranian consulate in Syria

Vontae played in 10 NFL seasons for several teams such as the Miami Dolphins (2009-11), Indianapolis Colts (2012-17) and Buffalo Bills (2018).

Former NFL star player found dead at Florida mansion aged 35

Three people died in the avalanche

Teenager among three dead after avalanche hits Swiss ski resort

Weather maps have revealed when snow is set to hit the UK again.

Map shows exact date and time ‘340-mile’ snow blast to hit UK with freezing temperatures forecast across country

The first parents in England have benefitted from 15 hours of taxpayer-funded care for two-year-olds.

Free 15 hours of childcare expands to two-year-olds as Rishi Sunak insists he is delivering on pledge

Latest News

See more Latest News

Ultravox bassist Chris Cross (l) has died. Ultravox (r)

Ultravox star who co-wrote iconic 80's hit Vienna dies aged 71

The women left in two cars; one was a dark blue 4x4 and the other was a dark coloured VW Golf.

Pub exposes six women who 'dine-and-dashed' after racking up £140 bill on food and drink

Fans and friends of the star have called the incident "horrifying", "disgusting" and "horrendous".

TV star left 'devastated' after beloved family dog shot and killed by food delivery driver

Richard Burrows has been arrested after 27 years on the run

One of Britain's most wanted men arrested at Heathrow Airport after 27 years on the run after 'child sex charges'
Finland School Shooting

Three children wounded after school shooting in Finnish city

The brothers could make up after King Charles' and Princess Kate's "very serious illnesses", says one royal commentator.

William & Harry may finally end feud after Royal Family cancer shocks

Donald Trump

Trump’s gag order expanded after social media posts about judge’s daughter

A Met Police officer told a Jewish woman that swastikas 'need to be looked at in context'

Why Didn’t They Know?! Met Police told to "Get Back To School" after Swastika Shame

Three children were injured in the attack.

Child gunman, 12, kills one classmate and wounds two others in rampage at Finnish school before being held by police
Team GB has faced backlash over the redesign.

Outrage as Team GB unveils ‘diverse’ Union Jack redesign in pink and purple - weeks after England football shirt row

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Charles greets well-wishers

‘I’m doing my best’: King Charles speaks to well-wishers on surprise Windsor walkabout after Easter Sunday service
King Charles and Queen Camilla in Windsor this morning

Smiling King Charles in good spirits as he makes first major public appearance since cancer diagnosis
Princess Kate drew inspiration from Queen Elizabeth

Princess Kate’s emotional cancer reveal ‘was inspired by major Queen Elizabeth speech’

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Princess Kate revealed she was receiving treatment for cancer this evening.

Princess Kate: Now close the door, draw the curtains and focus on you!

We should be asking why Gen Z are struggling not reprimanding them for it, Natasha Devon argues.

Generation Sicknote: If Gen Z are struggling to work then that’s a reflection of the lack of support available to them
Sunak called for an end to the descent into 'mob rule'.

Sunak is blaming the fallout of his political losses on protests - and cutting off the lifeblood of our democracy
Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit