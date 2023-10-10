Heroic Israeli couple saved their 10-month-old twins by hiding them as they died fighting off Hamas gunmen

10 October 2023, 07:33

The parents were able to save their twins.
Picture: Social media

By Emma Soteriou

An Israeli couple who were murdered by Hamas in their home managed to save their 10-month-old twins by hiding them away in a shelter.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Itay and Hadar Berdichevsky, both 30, jumped into action after Hamas gunmen began trying to smash down their front door.

The parents bundled their two babies into a hidden shelter just moments before they stormed in, according to Israeli ambassador to Colombia Gali Dagan.

They "bravely fought" the gunmen before being shot and killed during the attack.

The twins were later found by Israeli soldiers after being left alone for more than 12 hours.

Mr Sagan hailed the couple as "heroes", having done "everything they could to save their children".

The couple were murdered at home
Picture: Social media

"They hid their 10-month-old twin children in the shelter while terrorists infiltrated their home," Mr Dagan wrote on Twitter.

"Itay and Hadar were brutally murdered after bravely fighting the terrorists.

"The babies were left alone for more than 12 hours until they were rescued. Imagine the horror.

"Two terrified parents doing everything they can to save their children, who are now orphaned. Blessed be the memory of these heroes."

The couple managed to save their babies
Picture: Social media

Itay and Hadar are among more than 900 Israelis who have been killed by Hamas since they launched their brutal attack over the weekend.

Israel increased airstrikes on the Gaza Strip on Monday as it sealed the territory off from food, fuel and other supplies.

Hamas also escalated the conflict, pledging to kill captured Israelis if attacks targeted civilians without warnings.

In a video statement on Monday, Israel's foreign minister warned Hamas against harming any of the hostages who were taken from Israel and are being held in Gaza.

Eli Cohen said Israel was committed to bringing the hostages home "in the spirit of mutual responsibility".

He said: "We demand Hamas not to harm any of the hostages. This war crime will not be forgiven."

