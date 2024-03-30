Matt Frei 10am - 1pm
Israeli drone strike ‘hits car carrying UN observers’ near Lebanon border
30 March 2024, 09:38 | Updated: 30 March 2024, 10:09
An Israeli strike has hit a car carrying United Nations observers in southern Lebanon, two security sources have claimed.
Listen to this article
Loading audio...
The UNIFIL, a UN peacekeeper mission operating in Lebanon, has not commented on the strike.
The group accompanies observers the border between Israel and Lebanon.
Israel's Defence Force (IDF) has denied striking a UNIFIL vehicle in Lebanon, Reuters reports.
Three people are reportedly injured.
Read More: UN top court orders Israel to open more land crossings into Gaza
Read More: US and Israeli defence chiefs meet to discuss plans for Gaza
Israel has been engaged in regular fire with the Iran-backed Hezbollah militant group in Lebanon since the war in Gaza broke out on October 7.
It was triggered after Hamas carried out a terrorist attack in southern Israel, killing 1,200 people and kidnapping hundreds more.