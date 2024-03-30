Israeli drone strike ‘hits car carrying UN observers’ near Lebanon border

Smoke billows from the area of an Israeli air strike on the southern Lebanese village of Khiam near the border with Israel on March 23. Picture: Getty

By Kieran Kelly

An Israeli strike has hit a car carrying United Nations observers in southern Lebanon, two security sources have claimed.

The UNIFIL, a UN peacekeeper mission operating in Lebanon, has not commented on the strike.

The group accompanies observers the border between Israel and Lebanon.

Israel's Defence Force (IDF) has denied striking a UNIFIL vehicle in Lebanon, Reuters reports.

Three people are reportedly injured.

Israel has been engaged in regular fire with the Iran-backed Hezbollah militant group in Lebanon since the war in Gaza broke out on October 7.

It was triggered after Hamas carried out a terrorist attack in southern Israel, killing 1,200 people and kidnapping hundreds more.