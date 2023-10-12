Girls 'were raped over their friends' bodies' by Hamas carrying out 'a second Holocaust', British relatives reveal

Noam Sagi and Sharon Lifschitz at a press conference today. Picture: Alamy

By StephenRigley

Hamas terrorists 'raped girls over their friends' bodies' as they carried out 'a second Holocaust', British relatives of hostages taken in Israel have said.

Two British nationals, Noam Sagi and Sharon Lifschitz, spoke of how their elderly parents were torn from their beds and forcibly deported to Gaza by Hamas along with children and young people, and implored governments to help in their recovery.

Noam told a press conference: "I shouldn't be here today, I was supposed to go to Heathrow to pick up my mum. I am here because of pure evil.

Sharon Shochat, the host of today’s event, gave an impassioned speech before families told how their loved ones went missing. She described Hamas as a ‘modern day death squad’ and told how girls were ‘raped over their friends’ bodies’.

Some of the missing Brits, who are believed to have been taken hostage. Picture: Alamy

“They snatched babies from their mothers and children from their beds - handcuffed them… and brutally slaughtered them," she said.

“Entire families were butchered in their homes. Young people at a music festival were surrounded and attacked…. at a music festival for peace.

“Girls were raped over their friends’ bodies. More than 1.000 civilians have been executed. Murdered in one single day.”

She accused Hamas of carrying out a “genocide”

Israel has said a siege of Gaza will carry on until the hostages are returned. Picture: Alamy

“These horrific acts were celebrated…even by some here in London.

“The terrorists kidnapped over 200 people and dragged them into Gaza," she added.

It also emerged at today’s press conference that a six-month old baby is among the Brits who are missing.

Baby Ariel was identified as being among the missing, but no further details were given about her.

The other missing Brits were identified as Noam Elyakim, Dikla Arava, 50, Dafna Elyakim, Tomer Eliaz Araya, 17, Ela Elyakim, Abigail, Yafa Adar, 85, Ariel, six months, Tamir Adar, 36, and Kfir, three.