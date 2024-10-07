Israeli hostage Idan Shtivi confirmed dead a year on from October 7 attack

Idan Shtivi. Picture: Hostages and Missing Families Forum

By Emma Soteriou

The family of Israeli hostage Idan Shtivi have confirmed his death a year on from the October 7 attack.

Idan Shtivi, 28, was among the hostages taken during the Nova music festival on October 7.

He had arrived in the early morning to document his friends' performances and workshops at the festival but never made it inside.

During the attack, he fled the scene with two friends in a car, but was driven off the road by militants.

The car was found along with the bodies of his two friends.

Shtivi was later identified by security forces as having been taken hostage to Gaza.

His body is still being held captive by Hamas.

Shtivi is survived by his parents, Eli and Dalit, three siblings, and his partner, Stav.

Crowds gathered in solidarity with Israel in Hyde Park to mark the first anniversary of the attack by Hamas. Picture: Alamy

Mourners gathered at the site of the Nova festival massacre on Monday to commemorate the victims.

President Isaac Herzog condemned the ‘monstrous cruelty’ of the attackers who begun slaughtering innocent civilians enjoying a music festival at the site one year ago today.

Families of those killed attended the memorial site and many were seen breaking down in grief.

After a minute’s silence this morning, Herzog said: “A year has passed since life came to a halt, the skies darkened, and all of us witnessed the monstrous cruelty of the enemy that sought to bring destruction upon the Jewish people, the State of Israel, and Israeli society.

“We are all still in pain, and we seek to make space for national mourning, for the tears over the terrible disaster that struck us,' he said, adding that the world 'must support Israel' to bring peace.”