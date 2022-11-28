'It ain't me babe': Bob Dylan apologises for using machine to autograph books

28 November 2022, 15:23

Bob Dylan who has apologised for using a machine for his autograph in new book
Bob Dylan who has apologised for using a machine for his autograph in new book. Picture: Getty

By Stephen Rigley

Bob Dylan has issued a public apology after using a machine to “hand-sign” limited-edition copies of his new book.

In a rare statement, the 81-year-old music legend said it was an “error in judgement” to use a machine, blaming pandemic complications and vertigo for his decision making.

Writing in a Facebook post, Dylan said: “So, during the pandemic, it was impossible to sign anything and the vertigo didn’t help. With contractual deadlines looming, the idea of using an auto-pen was suggested to me, along with the assurance that this kind of thing is done ‘all the time’ in the art and literary worlds."

Music legend Bob Dylan who has apologised for using a machine for autographs
Music legend Bob Dylan who has apologised for using a machine for autographs. Picture: Getty

Around 900 limited edition versions of Philosophy Of Modern Song were released at the start of this month, costing £495 each.

But question marks were raised about the "handwritten signature" after fans began sharing images online of the book.

Dylan, who is best known for hit songs like Blowin’ In The Wind and Like a Rolling Stone, said he was working with publisher Simon & Schuster and gallery partners to rectify the situation, signing with the “deepest regrets”.

