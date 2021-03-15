Italy enters into another lockdown amid third Covid-19 wave

15 March 2021, 15:10 | Updated: 15 March 2021, 15:36

Large swathes of Italy have today been plunged into another lockdown as the country battles with a third wave of Covid-19
Large swathes of Italy have today been plunged into another lockdown as the country battles with a third wave of Covid-19. Picture: PA

By Kate Buck

Large swathes of Italy have today been plunged into another lockdown as the country battles with a third wave of Covid-19.

Schools, restaurants, shops and museums have been closed until Easter, meaning people can only leave their homes for essential reasons such as grocery shopping or work.

The majority of Italian regions have been designed as high risk by Health Minister Roberto Speranza, including those which include Rome and Milan.

Eight regions, mostly in the north and centre of the country, and the autonomous region of Trento are now red zones.

All the other regions are orange zone, meaning schools are allowed to remain open.

Sardinia is the only low-risk “white” area, meaning they escape restrictions.

The entire country will be placed under red zone restrictions over the Easter weekend of 3-5 April.

Prime Minister Mario Draghi also confirmed the start of the new wave
Prime Minister Mario Draghi also confirmed the start of the new wave. Picture: PA

On Thursday, the GIMBE health tank confirmed the third wave of infections has begun, after the number of cases increased for the third consecutive week.

150,000 new Covid-19 cases were reported in the past seven days, up from the 131,000 recorded the week previous.

Prime Minister Mario Draghi also confirmed the start of the new wave.

During a visit to a new vaccination hub at Rome’s Fiumicino airport he told reporters: "“More than a year after the start of the health emergency, we are unfortunately facing a new wave of infections.

"The memory of what happened last spring is vivid, and we will do everything to prevent it from happening again.”

Italy's third wave comes as many European countries report rising infections, amid a sluggish start to the vaccine programme.

France today announced it has suspended use of the Oxford/AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine following advice from the country's national medicine's regulator to investigate reports of blood clots.

There are now 10 countries to have suspended use of the vaccination.

Denmark suspended use of the vaccine last week, followed by Norway, Iceland and EU countries including Bulgaria, Ireland and the Netherlands on Sunday evening.

The Netherlands announced last night that it was suspending use of the jab until March 29.

Germany's Federal Ministry of Health announced today that the use of the vaccine was being suspended.

The country's Health Ministry said the move was a "precaution" on the advice of Germany's national vaccine regulator, the Paul Ehrlich Institute, to allow for the reports to be investigated.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny describes conditions inside prison
A plastic tape prevents people from sitting at a coffee table in Rome

Much of Europe tightens anti-pandemic rules as coronavirus surges
A member of the public receives the Oxford/AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine

Germany, France and Italy suspend use of AstraZeneca vaccine

Two men holding hands

Vatican snubs gay union blessings because God ‘cannot bless sin’
A health worker administers a dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine against COVID-19 to a patient at a drive-through vaccination center, in Milan

France and Germany suspend use of Oxford/AstraZeneca Covid-19 jab
The Oxford/AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine

Germany suspends AstraZeneca vaccine amid blood clotting concerns

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

The Green Party peer suggested a 6pm curfew for men

Peer Jenny Jones calls for 6pm curfew for men

The Stamp Duty holiday has been extended

New stamp duty holiday rules: The house buying changes Rishi Sunak announced in his Budget
Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak holds the budget box inside his official residence at 11 Downing Street

Budget 2021: Key points at a glance

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

The caller was speaking about the Commissioner of the Met Police

Caller says Met Police Commissioner Cressida Dick 'seems untouchable'
Nick challenged the Policing Minister

'Here we go again, another task force another review, it's all talk, talk, talk'
The former senior Met Officer was speaking to Nick Ferrari

'Now is not the time for calling for heads' ex-top cop on vigil policing
Maajid Nawaz scrutinises 'dangerous' proposed Policing Bill

Maajid Nawaz scrutinises 'dangerous' proposed Policing Bill

Tory Minister grilled over proposed bill 'diminishing' right to protest

Tory Minister grilled over Policing Bill 'diminishing' right to protest
Baroness Floella Benjamin told LBC’s Swarbrick on Sunday she is calling for age verification rules on porn sites to be implemented.

Porn age verification needed to tackle 'conveyor belt of sexual predators', baroness tells LBC

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London