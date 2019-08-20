Italy's Prime Minister Announces His Resignation

Prime Minister Guiseppe Conte announced his resignation after the collapse of the ruling coalition. Picture: PA

Italy's Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte has announced he is going to resign after losing the support of a key coalition member.

Italy's Prime Minister has announced that he will resign after delivering a speech in parliament.

In the speech he criticised far-right Interior Minister Matteo Salvini for backing out of their alliance earlier this week.

Italy's political crisis came to a head today, and Prime Minister Guiseppe Conte offered his resignation Mr Salvini withdrew his party's support from the governing coalition.

In his speech, Mr Conte stated "it is irresponsible to initiate a government crisis."

"It shows personal and party interests."

Salvini's anti-immigrant League party has soared in opinion polls during recent months as the government was plunged into political uncertainty.