Italy's Prime Minister Announces His Resignation

20 August 2019, 15:21

Prime Minister Guiseppe Conte announced his resignation after the collapse of the ruling coalition
Prime Minister Guiseppe Conte announced his resignation after the collapse of the ruling coalition. Picture: PA

Italy's Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte has announced he is going to resign after losing the support of a key coalition member.

Italy's Prime Minister has announced that he will resign after delivering a speech in parliament.

In the speech he criticised far-right Interior Minister Matteo Salvini for backing out of their alliance earlier this week.

Italy's political crisis came to a head today, and Prime Minister Guiseppe Conte offered his resignation Mr Salvini withdrew his party's support from the governing coalition.

In his speech, Mr Conte stated "it is irresponsible to initiate a government crisis."

"It shows personal and party interests."

Salvini's anti-immigrant League party has soared in opinion polls during recent months as the government was plunged into political uncertainty.

Comments

Loading...

Latest News

Berlin-based Croatian diplomat suspended over 'pure' and 'white Europe' comments

Italy's prime minister announces resignation

NASA confirms mission to discover if Jupiter moon Europa can support life

Rio bus hijacking: Hostages released after police sniper shoots hijacker dead

Jeremy Corbyn: Plan to end EU free movement could be 'Windrush on steroids'

The News Explained

Anti-Brexit billboards on the northern side of the border between Newry in Northern Ireland and Dundalk in the Republic of Ireland.

What Is The Northern Irish Backstop And How Does Brexit Affect The Border?
Boris Johnson could be relegated to the Opposition Benches if a government of national unity was formed.

What Is A Government Of National Unity And Who Could Lead It?
The UK Houses of Parliament

What Is A Vote Of No Confidence? And What Could It Mean For Boris Johnson?
The US Department of Agriculture estimate feral hogs cause $1.5bn in damage nationwide every year.

Why is "30-50 Feral Hogs" Trending? Everything You Need To Know
President Trump makes remarks on the mass shootings in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio

Donald Trump Names Wrong City In National Address Following Weekend Mass Shootings