ITV Sport boss Roger Pearce dies in Qatar after travelling for World Cup work

Roger Pearce working in the gallery. Picture: ITV

By Fran Way

ITV Sport’s technical director Roger Pearce has died while working in Qatar.

Mr Pearce was in charge of the World Cup coverage in Qatar this week.

His death was announced on ITV ahead of the Group B match between the USA and Wales.

Speaking on ITV, presenter Mark Pougatch said: “We have some very sad news to bring you from here in Qatar [Roger Pearce] who was here embarking on his eighth world cup has sadly passed away.

Roger played guitar. Picture: ITV

“Roger and his team are the brilliant people who bring you the pictures into your homes and make it all happen.

“Roger was a hugely respected figure in the TV sport broadcasting industry.

“For ITV he’s been instrumental in the logistical planning and delivery for rugby world cups and football world cups and the euros.

“He always had a smile on his face and left a smile on your face. He was utterly dedicated, professional, charming and hugely popular. He’ll be missed by so many people inside the industry and at home.”

One friend said he had worked for ITV for 43 years and this was his last job before he retires in just five weeks.