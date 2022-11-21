Heart of gold: Jack Grealish keeps promise to Finlay, 11, performing special celebration after World Cup goal

Jack Grealish performed a special celebration for Finlay, 11, who has cerebral palsy. Picture: Alamy/Social media

By Asher McShane

England's Jack Grealish kept a promise to a young fan who has cerebral palsy, performing his very own celebration for the football-mad youngster after he wrote a letter asking to meet the Man City star.

After scoring against Iran in the side's 6-2 win, Jack fulfilled Finlay's request to do a special celebration dance.

Jack met Finlay after he wrote a moving letter saying it was his "dream to meet him and give him a high five because he can't handshake."

Jack then promised Finlay that he'd do whatever celebration he wanted when he next scored - which happened to be a World Cup goal against Iran.

"It is my dream to meet you in real life. Imagine meeting your idol."@ManCity mad Finlay wrote an emotional letter to his favourite player and hero, @JackGrealish. What followed was a moment he'll never forget. pic.twitter.com/qpdPnrMNLD — Premier League (@premierleague) November 9, 2022

Finlay wrote in his letter: "My name is Finlay and I’m eleven years old. I’m a huge Man City and England fan. I have cerebral palsy and I saw your sister has cerebral palsy too. Are you a good big brother to her? I love the way you are really good with your sister, you really get it.

"You always have her there with you and look really proud, especially when you won the league. Boom."

Jack said he’s really proud of his sister adding “I love her so much. I’d say I’m a really good brother to her.

Finlay’s letter goes on: “It makes me really happy when I see you, a famous footballer, know what it’s like to live with people with cerebral palsy.

“They don’t make football boots for kids like me with cerebral palsy. I love to play football. I play with Man City on a Monday night at their disability football, It is my favourite day of the week.

“I don’t always get picked because I'm slow or get put in goal. I hope you get this letter, you are my hero and the best big brother to your sister.

"It is my dream to meet you and give you a high five because I can’t handshake.”

Jack wrote back saying “thank you so much” for the letter.

“It made me smile from start to finish, I’d love to say hello.

“My family are always there for me in difficult moments as well and that helps so much. Finally, thank you for saying kind words about me being a good brother to my sister. Keep smiling and keep enjoying your football.”

Fans hailed the tear-jerking moment.

One wrote online: Jack Grealish kept to his promise in doing a celebration for a young fan with cerebral palsy, huge respect."

Another posted: Jack Grealish doing his promised celebration for a local lad named Finlay with Cerebral Palsy. Amazing."