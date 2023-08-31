Boy, 7, who died in horror crash with BMW in Huddersfield named by police after man arrested

Police investigating a fatal crash in Huddersfield have named the young victim who died in the incident as seven-year-old Jack Rooke. Picture: West Yorkshire Police

By Chay Quinn

Police investigating a fatal crash in Huddersfield have named the young victim who died in the incident as seven-year-old Jack Rooke.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Jack died in hospital a short while after he was struck by a BMW driver in a Huddersfield street.

The driver, who is in his 30s, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving a short time after the incident.

A statement by West Yorkshire Police confirmed: "Police investigating Wednesday’s fatal road traffic collision on Longfield Avenue can now name the victim of the incident as seven-year-old Jack Rooke (pictured) from Golcar.

Read More: Police driver who followed Cardiff teenagers moments before they crashed and died now under criminal investigation

"Officers continue to support Jack’s parents and also continue to request their privacy is respected at what is clearly a dreadful time.

"Enquiries into the collision remain ongoing and the Major Collision and Enquiry Team continue to appeal for witnesses."

Investigations are ongoing into the circumstances of the crash.