Eton College languages teacher charged with 14 sexual offences against pupil at renowned public school

8 November 2023, 22:01

Eton College
Eton College. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

A former modern languages teacher at Eton College has been charged with 14 sexual offences against a boy at the famous public school.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Jacob Leland, 35, has been charged with offences that include four counts of engaging in penetrative sexual activity with a boy under 16.

He is accused of abusing the boy when he was a teacher at the world-renowned boarding school between 2010 and 2012.

Leland denied the charges at Reading Magistrates Court on Wednesday and was given unconditional bail until his Crown Court appearance.

Read more: Eton College apologises after boys 'hurl racist and sexist slurs' at girls visiting from state school

Read more: Eton parent says school's students are given a 'sense of entitlement'

Eton College
Eton College. Picture: Alamy

A spokesperson for the school, which was earlier attended by Prince William and Prince Harry, said: "Mr Leland taught at Eton from September 2010 until August 2012 and the charges, which are extremely serious, relate to his time working at the school.

"Eton stands firmly beside those former pupils directly involved, who have acted with great courage and dignity throughout.

"The welfare and wellbeing of our pupils is Eton's top priority. When safeguarding concerns arise they are dealt with in accordance with our established processes and we always work closely with the relevant authorities where appropriate, as we have in this case."

Eton College
Eton College. Picture: Alamy

Thames Valley Police said in a statement: "Following a Thames Valley Police investigation, a man has been charged with child sexual offences in Eton that occurred between 2010 and 2012.

"Jacob Leland, aged 35, of Lincoln’s Inn Fields, Camden, London, was charged via postal requisition on 20 October.

"Leland was charged with five counts of engaging in non-penetrative sexual activity with a boy under 16, four counts of engaging in penetrative sexual activity with a boy under 16, three counts of causing / inciting a boy under 16 to engage in sexual activity and two counts of sexual assault on a male.

"The charge is in connection with incidents which occurred between 2010 and 2012 in the Eton area."

Eton is an all-boys school. It was founded over 600 years ago and is considered one of the most prestigious and exclusive private schools in the world. Sending one pupil there for a year costs nearly £50,000.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Fleeing Palestinians

Israel under pressure over plight of Gaza civilians as thousands flee

Kate drove the Jackal 2

Kate 'a natural' as she drives seven-tonne armoured vehicle and dons camouflage on visit to army barracks

Police outside Return To Nature funeral home

Corpses had been left to rot for four years in Colorado funeral home – police

Liam's mother confirmed her son's death in a Facebook group dedicated towards finding her son.

Mystery as missing Brit who disappeared over three months ago in Kent is found dead in the Netherlands

Mr Deveraux was attacked by a crocodile

'He shook me like a rag doll': Farmer survives crocodile attack by biting back on its eyelid

This is not the first time Harry and Meghan have been parodied in a cartoon.

'What the deuce?': Meghan and Harry brand Family Guy parody as a 'totally unfair outrageous slur'

Veteran and poppy seller Jim Henderson said he was punched at the protest in Edinburgh

'Not enough evidence to investigate', police say, after army veteran poppy seller ‘punched’ at Palestine protest

Return to Nature funeral home

Owner of funeral home where 189 decaying corpses were found is arrested

Exclusive
Mark Regev said that Israel is not seeking to displace Palestinians permanently from Gaza

Israel is not expelling Palestinians and does not want to govern Gaza, Benjamin Netanyahu adviser tells LBC

Exclusive
Former Assistant Commissioner and the Former Head of Specialist Operations at the Met Neil Basu speaks to LBC

Pressure on Met to ban pro-Palestine protest on Armistice Day may be 'unlawful', ex-assistant commissioner tells LBC

General secretary Mick Lynch joins striking RMT members attending their picket line on September 2, 2023 in London

Light at the end of the tunnel: Rail strikes could end as RMT union and train firms reach agreement

Exclusive
Cabinet Meeting in Downing Street

Tory MPs in fresh WhatsApp row over Suella Braverman's 'homeless' comments

Ivanka Trump in court

Ivanka Trump tells fraud case she had no role in her father’s financial dealings

Palestine protest route on Armistice Day has been revealed

Route revealed for London Palestine protest on Armistice Day, as march to go ahead despite concerns

Ivanka Trump in court

Ivanka Trump gives evidence in her father’s New York fraud case

Rishi Sunak and the Met chief Sir Mark Rowley met earlier today

Sunak accepts 'disrespectful' and 'offensive' pro-Palestine march will go ahead on Armistice Day after meeting Met chief

Latest News

See more Latest News

The West Yorkshire Police has warned against speculation and for the public to respect the family.

Leeds stabbing victim Alfie Lewis' family pay tribute to 'one-in-a-million' rapper who had the 'the biggest heart'
Ukrainian soldiers fire a mortar

Ukrainian intelligence agency takes credit for killing of Luhansk official

Boris Johnson was told to sack 'lying' Matt Hancock

Boris Johnson was told to sack Matt Hancock to 'save lives and protect the NHS', Covid Inquiry hears
Russian President and Chinese general meet

Putin calls for closer Russia-China co-operation on military satellites and prospective weapons
The men reportedly took the drinks out of the store in two shopping trolleys without paying.

Police hunt shoplifters who stole over £2,000 of alcohol from Sainsbury's

Rishi Sunak has said he will hold the Metropolitan Police Commissioner "accountable"

Rishi Sunak vows to hold Met chief 'accountable' after summoning him to No10 over pro-Palestinian rally on Armistice Day
Caesars Palace in Las Vegas

Las Vegas hospitality workers reach agreement which could avert strike

Trump's daughter, Ivanka is set to testify at court.

Ivanka Trump arrives at court as final witness in ex-President's civil fraud trial

Prince William has vowed to "bring real change"

Prince William vows to go a 'step further' than his family and 'bring real change'

Grand Theft Auto 6 has been announced by Rockstar Games

Rockstar announces Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer: Release date, price and where game will be set

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

The King's Speech at a glance

Rishi's re-election vision: Crime crackdown, North Sea oil drilling and smoking ban plans unveiled in King's Speech
The Princess Royal arriving ahead of the coronation ceremony of King Charles III and Queen Camilla at Westminster Abbey

King Charles gives Princess Anne prestigious role as 'Gold-Stick-in-Waiting' for the King's Speech
A spokesperson for the Sussexes has said the royal pair did not receive an invite.

Harry and Meghan hit back at claims of King Charles birthday snub, insisting they ‘never received an invite’

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/11 | Watch Again

James O'Brien

Rishi Sunak 'almost physically moves away' from Suella Braverman in House of Commons debate, says James O'Brien
Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 07/11 | Watch again

Shelagh Fogarty

Suella Braverman's hardline crime bill seems like she's ‘interviewing' for career at ‘pathetic’ news channels, says caller
James O'Brien

'Suella Braverman succeeded - she's caused hate', claims caller after Home Secretary criticises pro-Palestine marches
Police should take 'as robust a line as possible' on Just Stop Oil, says ex-Met commander

Police should take 'as robust a line as possible' on Just Stop Oil, says ex-Met commander

Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 06/11 | Watch again

'A fish rots from the head': James O'Brien caller reacts to claims of misogyny in Downing Street during Covid Inquiry

'A fish rots from the head': James O'Brien caller reacts to claims of misogyny in Downing Street during Covid Inquiry
'Ludicrous, bogus, nonsense': James O'Brien is astounded by Boris Johnson 'laughing at Italy' during the pandemic

'Ludicrous, bogus, nonsense': James O'Brien is astounded by Boris Johnson 'laughing at Italy' during the pandemic
Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 01/11 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit