Eton College languages teacher charged with 14 sexual offences against pupil at renowned public school

By Kit Heren

A former modern languages teacher at Eton College has been charged with 14 sexual offences against a boy at the famous public school.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Jacob Leland, 35, has been charged with offences that include four counts of engaging in penetrative sexual activity with a boy under 16.

He is accused of abusing the boy when he was a teacher at the world-renowned boarding school between 2010 and 2012.

Leland denied the charges at Reading Magistrates Court on Wednesday and was given unconditional bail until his Crown Court appearance.

Read more: Eton College apologises after boys 'hurl racist and sexist slurs' at girls visiting from state school

Read more: Eton parent says school's students are given a 'sense of entitlement'

A spokesperson for the school, which was earlier attended by Prince William and Prince Harry, said: "Mr Leland taught at Eton from September 2010 until August 2012 and the charges, which are extremely serious, relate to his time working at the school.

"Eton stands firmly beside those former pupils directly involved, who have acted with great courage and dignity throughout.

"The welfare and wellbeing of our pupils is Eton's top priority. When safeguarding concerns arise they are dealt with in accordance with our established processes and we always work closely with the relevant authorities where appropriate, as we have in this case."

Thames Valley Police said in a statement: "Following a Thames Valley Police investigation, a man has been charged with child sexual offences in Eton that occurred between 2010 and 2012.

"Jacob Leland, aged 35, of Lincoln’s Inn Fields, Camden, London, was charged via postal requisition on 20 October.

"Leland was charged with five counts of engaging in non-penetrative sexual activity with a boy under 16, four counts of engaging in penetrative sexual activity with a boy under 16, three counts of causing / inciting a boy under 16 to engage in sexual activity and two counts of sexual assault on a male.

"The charge is in connection with incidents which occurred between 2010 and 2012 in the Eton area."

Eton is an all-boys school. It was founded over 600 years ago and is considered one of the most prestigious and exclusive private schools in the world. Sending one pupil there for a year costs nearly £50,000.