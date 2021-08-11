More than 30 criminals due for deportation to Jamaica pulled from flight

The efforts of the Home Office were frustrated by legal challenges. Picture: Alamy

By EJ Ward

More than 30 Jamaican criminals have frustrated a Home Office bid to deport them after lodging last-minute legal challenges.

The offenders — including a murderer, rapists and paedophiles — were scheduled to leave at 1am.

The Times reported Home Office sources said that the department had been forced to postpone many of the deporations after successful legal challenges.

Hours before take-off Jamaica asked Britain to halt the flight because of fears that it would import the Delta variant of the coronavirus.

Only 16 criminals, including a convicted murderer and a child rapist, were still earmarked for deportation on Tuesday after lawyers for more than 30 others successfully appealed against their removal to the country.

All 50 had received prison sentences of more than a year, with offences including one convicted of murder, another of attempted murder, a third for rape of a girl under 16, a fourth for multiple rapes of adults, and a fifth for child rape.

Others have served jail terms for grievous bodily harm or assault, possession of a deadly weapon, causing serious injury by dangerous driving, drugs offences including dealing heroin, and sex offences.More legal challenges were expected in the final hours before the plane takes off.

On Tuesday evening the former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn urged Priti Patel, the Home Secretary, to “do the right thing and cancel this inhumane deportation flight”.

Former Labour shadow home secretary Diane Abbott had called for the flight to be stopped and claimed most of the criminals were ‘non-violent’.

None of the offenders on the list is a British citizen, but some of them have lived here since childhood.

A Home Office spokesman said: ‘The Government is clear that foreign nationals who abuse our hospitality by committing crimes should be in no doubt of our determination to deport them.

"The Home Office has worked closely with both the High Commission in the UK and the authorities in Jamaica and they have both been involved in the planning of the flight and we continue to work with non-governmental organisations in Jamaica that provide support on arrival for returnees.

"We routinely operate charter flights to different countries. In 2020 only one per cent of our enforced returns were to Jamaica."