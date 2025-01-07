James Bond star who acted alongside Pierce Brosnan dead at 80

7 January 2025, 20:38

James Bond star who acted alongside Pierce Brosnan is dead at 80
James Bond star who acted alongside Pierce Brosnan is dead at 80. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Josef Al Shemary

James Bond actor Emilio Echevarría, known for his role in the James Bond movie Die Another Day, has died at 80 years old.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The actor died in Mexico City on Saturday, January 4, and his death was confirmed by the Mexican Academy of Cinematographic Arts and Sciences (AMACC).

A cause of death has not yet been confirmed.

He was known for his memorable role as Raoul in the James Bond film Die Another Day, in which he starred opposite legendary Irish actor Pierce Brosnan.

The AMACC paid homage to the actor’s lengthy career in a statement released yesterday, which read: "The AMACC regrets the sensitive death of actor Emilio Echevarría, who forged an enormous career in film and theater.

“He received three Ariel nominations for his participation as a side actor."

The Ariel awards are the Mexican equivalent of the Oscars.

Read more: Aubrey Plaza breaks silence after death of her director husband Jeff Baena

Read more: Exact date snow to hit as Arctic blast sweeps London and Southern England - as traffic and travel disruption expected

Emilio Echevarría poses during the 'I Like It, But It Scares Me' film premiere on July 24, 2019
Emilio Echevarría poses during the 'I Like It, But It Scares Me' film premiere on July 24, 2019. Picture: Getty

His extensive acting career spanned nearly 50 years, and he is also known for his roles in Amores Perros, Y Tu Mamá También, and Babel.

Echevarría was born in Mexico City in 1944, and began acting in 1978 as a member of the Constitution of Art and Society.

He became well known for his portrayal of the hitman and ex-guerrilla nicknamed ‘El Chivo’, which translates to ‘the Goat’.

The film brought widespread attention to the inhumane practice of dog fighting in Mexico, which was finally banned in the country in 2017.

In 2001, he starred in Mexican coming-of-age film Y Tu Mamá También, but he is best known for his portrayal of Raoul in Die Another Day the following year.

His character was a Cuban intelligence operative who became an ally of Bond, played by Pierce Brosnan.

Other famous members of the film’s cast were Halle Berry and Rosamund Pike.The actor leaves behind his daughter Lourdes Echevarría, also an actor.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Trump says US 'needs Greenland for national security purposes’ - as he vows to rename Gulf of Mexico 'Gulf of America'

Trump says US 'needs Greenland for national security purposes’ - as he vows to rename Gulf of Mexico 'Gulf of America'

A man mourns over the bodies of two members of Abeid family who were killed in the Israeli bombardment in Maghazi, central Gaza Strip, at Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir al-Balah

Israel’s military launches wave of raids across occupied West Bank

Folk trio Peter, Paul and Mary

Peter Yarrow of folk music trio Peter, Paul and Mary dies at 86

Jean-Marie Le Pen speaking in the Place des Pyramides in Paris

Key dates in the life of Jean-Marie Le Pen and rise of the far-right in France

Donald Trump Jr, centre, in Nuuk, Greenland

Donald Trump Jr lands in Greenland after father said US should own territory

Tullulah-Belle, 16, Lily, 13, and George, 15, were last seen at around 5pm on January 4.

Fears grow as police seek public's help in hunt for three missing siblings aged 13, 15 & 16

Heavy smoke from a brush fire in California seen from a motorway

Warning of ‘life-threatening’ winds and high fire risk for Southern California

Donald Trump

Appeals court rejects Trump’s latest attempt to delay hush money sentencing

v

Change is finally on the horizon as UK to criminalise sexually explicit 'deepfakes' - and victims deserve nothing less

A JetBlue Airways Airbus A320-232 takes off from the Tampa International Airport in Tampa, Florida

Two bodies found in landing gear of JetBlue plane at US airport

Critical incidents declared in hospitals

Several NHS trusts in England declare critical incidents: Is your hospital one of those affected?

Exclusive
x

Ed Davey urges Starmer to appeal to Trump over Musk comments about overthrowing UK government

Jess Phillips has hit back at Elon Musk.

Jess Phillips hits back at 'ridiculous' Elon Musk but says abuse has 'turned my world upside down'

President-elect Donald Trump speaking into a microphone with US flags in background

Trump refuses to rule out military force to take over Greenland and Panama Canal

Sebastian Zapeta, right, and a lawyer in court in New York

Man pleads not guilty to burning woman to death on New York City subway train

Donald Trump

Trump tries again to get Friday’s hush money sentencing called off

Latest News

See more Latest News

Trump demands return of Israeli hostages by January 20 or 'all hell will break loose'

Trump demands return of Israeli hostages by January 20 or 'all hell will break out in Middle East'
COLOMBIA-DRUG-MARKETS

Ketamine could be reclassified as class A drug after illegal use surges to record levels

The two men vanished while hiking in Northern Italy.

Desperate search launched after two Brits vanish hiking in Italy's Dolomite mountains

Bangladesh’s former prime minister Khaleda Zia surrounded by people

Former Bangladesh PM Khaleda Zia to undergo medical treatment in London

French President Emmanuel Macron and Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo (Ludovic Marin, Pool via AP)

France marks 10 years since deadly Charlie Hebdo attacks

Herbert Kickl speaking to media

Far-right leader pledges to ‘govern Austria honestly’

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken

US says Sudan rebel force has committed genocide and sanctions group’s leaders

A schoolboy has been stabbed to death in southeast London

Detectives hunt 'knifeman' after schoolboy, 14, stabbed to death on bus in southeast London
Wes Streeting speaks to LBC

'We are taking people in ambulances to A&Es to die' heartbroken Wes Streeting tells LBC as he pledges to 'save the NHS'
Former far-right National Front party leader Jean-Marie Le Pen clenches his fist at the statue of Joan of Arc in Pari

French far-right leader Jean-Marie Le Pen dies at 96

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince Andrew

Prince Andrew reported to police for 'using fake name', as fresh royal row erupts

Meghan Markle and her father are estranged.

Meghan's father Thomas Markle opens up about relationship with the Duchess of Sussex

Inside source claims George is set to attend Marlborough College.

Prince George 'set to attend' the same £59,000-per-year school as Princess Kate

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Anti-Jewish racism is 'out of control', according to the Anti-Semitism Policy Trust

Anti-Jewish racism is out of control on the internet's 'anti-Semitism superhighways' - ministers must take action
The Oxford Street M&S demolition is a shame, but the debate has been worthwhile, writes Catherine Croft of the Twentieth Century Society

Oxford Street M&S demolition decision is a shame - but the public debate has been very welcome
Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure.

Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure—As long as he sticks to it
Cat Eccles MP is backing Kim Leadbeater's Assisted Dying bill

Why the Assisted Dying Bill is a vital step for the terminally ill

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short.

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short

As the non-dom tax regime ends, 'The Labour government does need to be wary of alienating non-doms and high net worth individuals from living and working in the UK'.

Labour need to be wary of alienating non-doms and the rich - they could flee UK after Budget
Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect, writes Eran Nissan

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News