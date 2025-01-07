James Bond star who acted alongside Pierce Brosnan dead at 80

James Bond star who acted alongside Pierce Brosnan is dead at 80. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Josef Al Shemary

James Bond actor Emilio Echevarría, known for his role in the James Bond movie Die Another Day, has died at 80 years old.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The actor died in Mexico City on Saturday, January 4, and his death was confirmed by the Mexican Academy of Cinematographic Arts and Sciences (AMACC).

A cause of death has not yet been confirmed.

He was known for his memorable role as Raoul in the James Bond film Die Another Day, in which he starred opposite legendary Irish actor Pierce Brosnan.

The AMACC paid homage to the actor’s lengthy career in a statement released yesterday, which read: "The AMACC regrets the sensitive death of actor Emilio Echevarría, who forged an enormous career in film and theater.

“He received three Ariel nominations for his participation as a side actor."

The Ariel awards are the Mexican equivalent of the Oscars.

Read more: Aubrey Plaza breaks silence after death of her director husband Jeff Baena

Read more: Exact date snow to hit as Arctic blast sweeps London and Southern England - as traffic and travel disruption expected

Emilio Echevarría poses during the 'I Like It, But It Scares Me' film premiere on July 24, 2019. Picture: Getty

His extensive acting career spanned nearly 50 years, and he is also known for his roles in Amores Perros, Y Tu Mamá También, and Babel.

Echevarría was born in Mexico City in 1944, and began acting in 1978 as a member of the Constitution of Art and Society.

He became well known for his portrayal of the hitman and ex-guerrilla nicknamed ‘El Chivo’, which translates to ‘the Goat’.

The film brought widespread attention to the inhumane practice of dog fighting in Mexico, which was finally banned in the country in 2017.

In 2001, he starred in Mexican coming-of-age film Y Tu Mamá También, but he is best known for his portrayal of Raoul in Die Another Day the following year.

His character was a Cuban intelligence operative who became an ally of Bond, played by Pierce Brosnan.

Other famous members of the film’s cast were Halle Berry and Rosamund Pike.The actor leaves behind his daughter Lourdes Echevarría, also an actor.