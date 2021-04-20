James Charles: YouTube indefinitely demonetises influencer's channel

20 April 2021, 09:54

The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes On Fashion
The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes On Fashion. Picture: Getty

By Kate Buck

YouTube has indefinitely demonetised the channel of beauty influencer James Charles after he admitted to sending sexually explicit messages to two 16-year-old boys.

The 21-year-old uploaded a video earlier this month called 'holding myself accountable', in which he said the two fans had approached him on social media, and when he added them on Snapchat he "asked how old they were right away".

He added he "believed them" when they told him they were 18.

Mr Charle's apology video has been viewed more than 8.5 million times.

The video platform has now removed his ability to make money from his channel through advertising.

In a statement to Insider, YouTube said it had initiated its "creator responsibility policy", and has not said when it might be removed.

James Charles uploaded an apology video to his YouTube channel
James Charles uploaded an apology video to his YouTube channel. Picture: YouTube

YouTube's policy states: "If we see that a creator's on- and/or off-platform behaviour harms our users, community, employees or ecosystem, we may take action to protect the community."

The news comes after the blogger's primary beauty sponsor, Morphe, announced the company and Mr Charles had "agreed to end our business relationship".

Following the release of his apology video, Mr Charles said more people had come forward with further allegations, which were false.

He tweeted: "Since posting that video, many other people have come forward with a series of misleading stories and false allegations which have been reported on by many people, creators and news outlets," he said via Twitter.

"My legal team has begun taking action against those that have spread misinformation and/or created completely fake stories, as this has gone too far."

Latest News

See more Latest News

US ambassador to Russia John Sullivan

US ambassador in Moscow heads home for consultations

Experts are calling for more research into whether Vitamin D can help fight Covid-19

Vitamin D: Women taking supplements 'less likely to test positive for Covid-19'
Nevada Execution-Firing Squad

US killer fighting June execution date asks state to consider firing squad
Australia Reality TV

Byron Bay residents protest against filming of Netflix reality series
The UK is set to cut its carbon emissions targets even further

Climate change: UK to speed up emissions reduction target ahead of major summit
The number of UK workers on payrolls dropped by 56,000 last month and has fallen by 813,000 since March 2020

Employment falls by 813,000 since Covid-19 outbreak began

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison
How could vaccine passports work in the UK?

Vaccine passports: How will they work and will they be needed for the pub next week?
Boris Johnson will lead a press conference from 5pm today

Coronavirus: What time is Boris Johnson's press conference and what will he say?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

This caller was fuming over the plans

Caller 'spitting feathers' over litter-cam plans branding scheme 'swipe at motorists'
Nick Ferrari questioned the Education Secretary

'Mr Williamson, be honest, have you ever been thrown out of a pub?'
The Education Secretary hit out at the football plans

Gavin Williamson brands European Super League plans 'quite simply wrong'
Football supporter representative tells LBC how to stop the European Super League

Football union chief outlines what action must be taken to prevent European Super League
James O'Brien doubtful over the Government's new 5% mortgage deposit scheme

James O'Brien's response to the Government's 5% mortgage deposit scheme
Ex-England footballer Peter Reid tells fans: 'Don't go to games' in protest of European Super League

Peter Reid tells fans: 'Don't go to games' in protest of European Super League

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London