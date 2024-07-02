'I was gone for 20 days': Jamie Foxx breaks silence over mysterious hospitalisation after near-death experience

2 July 2024, 01:08

Jamie Foxx
Jamie Foxx. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Jamie Foxx has broken his silence after his mystery hospitalisation last year.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The 56-year-old was rushed to hospital in April last year as a result of an unspecified medical emergency.

He later revealed that he was left unable to walk and "saw the tunnel but not the light" during his fight to survive.

In a new video, circulated on Twitter, the actor addressed the early days of his health scare.

“Look, April 11th last year,” Foxx was seen telling a group of people.

"Bad headache. I asked my boy for an Advil."

He snapped his fingers before adding: "I was gone for 20 days. I don’t remember anything."

Read more: 'I went to hell and back': Emotional Jamie Foxx speaks out for first time since hospitalisation

Read more: Jamie Foxx 'hospitalised' after medical emergency as daughter says family travelled in to visit him

He went on to say: "So they told me — I’m in Atlanta — so they told me my sister and my daughter took me to the first doctor.

"They gave me a cortisone shot."

Foxx pointed to his head as he continued, saying: "The next doctor said something’s going on up there."

"I won’t say it on camera," he said. "But it was…"

He shrugged as the video came to an end.

Last summer, the star thanked his supporters for their prayers as he continued to recover from the incident.

He said he knew "a lot of people" were "waiting" for updates about his condition, but did not want people to see him in his worsened state.

"I want you to see me laughing, having a good time, partying, cracking a joke, doing a movie [or] television show," he said.

"I didn't want you to see me with tubes running out of me and trying to figure out if I was going to make it through."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Emma Raducanu celebrates after she wins her first round match

Emma Raducanu 'wins ugly' in opening match at Wimbledon as she reveals she took inspiration from England in Euros

Rishi Sunak has a spring in his step for the final 48 hours of campaigning, writes LBC's Natasha Clark

The end is in sight: Rishi Sunak turns fire on Reform as spring in his step returns to Tory battle bus for final 48 hours
LBC's Aggie Chambre reflects on a day on Labour’s campaign bus.

Labour enters the last few days of campaigning with optimism - but fears are creeping in over complacency

Spanish police looking for missing Jay Slater urged volunteers to come forward for a "massive search"

Jay Slater's mum makes desperate plea to police after search for missing son called off

Gavin Plumb denies soliciting murder, incitement to rape and incitement to kidnap Holly Willoughby

'Obsessed' security guard accused of plotting to kidnap and murder Holly Willoughby 'gained sexual arousal from plans'

Richard Tice has told LBC the Conservatives have ran a "dirty tricks campaign"

Richard Tice accuses Tories of 'dirty tricks campaign' and claims Reform UK is 'tainted' by series of 'stitch-ups'

Rita Fleming was found dead at home

Mystery as pensioner found dead at home in exclusive Kensington street, as police launch investigation

Princess Anne

Princess Anne breaks silence after being 'kicked in the head by a horse' and hospital stay with concussion

Linda De Sousa Abreu leaves Uxbridge Magistrates' Court

Wandsworth prison officer accused of being filmed having sex with inmate appears in court - after Heathrow arrest

Exclusive
Yasmin Al-Atroshi, candidate for Warrington North, has launched a scathing attack on the Conservative Party

Conservative candidate accuses 'highly toxic' party of racism, misogyny and bullying amid campaign 'sabotage' claims

Donald Trump

Donald Trump hails 'victory for democracy' after Supreme Court rules he has partial immunity from prosecution

The rabbi was abused on a visit to mosque

Jewish Conservative candidate screamed at and called a 'snake' during visit to mosque

Sir Keir Starmer has said that he would work with Marine Le Pen's National Rally party to resolve the small boats crisis.

Labour would work with Marine Le Pen’s National Rally party to tackle small boats crisis, Starmer says

The actor says he won't be able to continue as Sir John Falstaff in Player Kings after getting advice from doctors

Sir Ian McKellen pulls out of Player Kings tour on medical advice after stage fall

Jude Bellingham

Fears Jude Bellingham could be banned with UEFA investigating crude gesture in England win over Slovakia in Euros

Amateur detectives who flew out to Tenerife to join the search party claim to have found a "new clue"

'New clue' found by TikTok sleuths in Tenerife in search for missing teenager Jay Slater

Latest News

See more Latest News

Mrs May leaving her message at the doorbell.

'Nice to see you.. my name is Theresa May': Former PM leaves message on Ring camera while canvassing in Scotland
Drivers in Peckham and ISlignton are concerned over parking ticket scams.

Drivers are paying up to £120 under a new bogus parking ticket scam

Two horses from the Household Cavalry bolted through London after becoming loose.

Moment military horses wreak havoc after being spooked by bus and bolting through central London again
LBC breaks down parties' environment pledges ahead of the election

What are the major parties committing to on environmental issues?

Clelia Ditano, 25, died on Monday in Faso, Italy

Horror as woman, 25, plunges to her death after falling four storeys down empty elevator shaft
David Warman was one of the first on the scene of the Tavistock Square bus bombing

July 7 London terror attack hero 'homeless and living in car for eight weeks' as 7/7 anniversary approaches
Jay Slater's family have received fake ransoms

Jay Slater's family sent 'fake ransom notes' and 'mocked-up chats' by trolls over weeks-long search, detective claims
The parties have starting their final week of campaigning

Tories to be ‘all but wiped out’ in London, new dire polling suggests, as election campaigns reach climax
A one-year-old baby has died at a home in Middleton, Greater Manchester.

Baby dies after being found ‘not breathing’ at Greater Manchester home - as police launch investigation
Rishi Sunak seized on England's comeback win to insist there is still hope for the Tories

'It's not over till it's over!' Sunak seizes on England's win to insist there is still hope for Tories

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Princess Anne has left hospital where she was being treated for minor head injuries and concussion

Princess Anne leaves hospital following concussion treatment after being injured by horse

Officials are reportedly 'hopeful' Kate will attend Wimbledon this year.

Officials ‘hopeful’ Princess Kate will attend Wimbledon after lifting nation with appearance at Trooping the Colour
Prince Harry has spoken about his relationship with grief in new video

Prince Harry opens up about grief in emotional conversation with military charity to support bereaved children

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Does Labour need Scotland to win?

Does Starmer need Scotland for a Labour win?

Tonight with AndrewMarr 27/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 27/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 26/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06 | Watch again

Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 24/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 20/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 20/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 19/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 19/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 18/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 18/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 17/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 13/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 13/06 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit