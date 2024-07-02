'I was gone for 20 days': Jamie Foxx breaks silence over mysterious hospitalisation after near-death experience

Jamie Foxx. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Jamie Foxx has broken his silence after his mystery hospitalisation last year.

The 56-year-old was rushed to hospital in April last year as a result of an unspecified medical emergency.

He later revealed that he was left unable to walk and "saw the tunnel but not the light" during his fight to survive.

In a new video, circulated on Twitter, the actor addressed the early days of his health scare.

“Look, April 11th last year,” Foxx was seen telling a group of people.

"Bad headache. I asked my boy for an Advil."

He snapped his fingers before adding: "I was gone for 20 days. I don’t remember anything."

He went on to say: "So they told me — I’m in Atlanta — so they told me my sister and my daughter took me to the first doctor.

"They gave me a cortisone shot."

Foxx pointed to his head as he continued, saying: "The next doctor said something’s going on up there."

"I won’t say it on camera," he said. "But it was…"

He shrugged as the video came to an end.

Last summer, the star thanked his supporters for their prayers as he continued to recover from the incident.

He said he knew "a lot of people" were "waiting" for updates about his condition, but did not want people to see him in his worsened state.

"I want you to see me laughing, having a good time, partying, cracking a joke, doing a movie [or] television show," he said.

"I didn't want you to see me with tubes running out of me and trying to figure out if I was going to make it through."