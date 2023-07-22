'I went to hell and back': Emotional Jamie Foxx speaks out for first time since hospitalisation

Jamie Foxx spoke out for the first time on Instagram. Picture: Social media

By Emma Soteriou

Jamie Foxx has spoken out for first time since he faced a medical scare in an emotional social media video.

The star thanked his supporters for their prayers as he continues to recover from the incident which took place in April.

He said he knew "a lot of people" were "waiting" for updates about his condition, but did not want people to see him in his worsened state.

"I want you to see me laughing, having a good time, partying, cracking a joke, doing a movie [or] television show," he said.

"I didn't want you to see me with tubes running out of me and trying to figure out if I was going to make it through."

The actor said his sister and daughter "saved" his life while thanking them for keeping the details around his hospitalisation private.

"I cannot tell you how great it feels to have your family kick in in such a way — and y'all know they kept it airtight, they didn't let nothin' out. They protected me," he said.

"And that's what I hope everyone could have in the moments like these."

He went on to clarify that he had not been paralysed and was not blinded, despite earlier reports suggesting that were the case.

"Now, you know, by being quiet sometimes things get out of hand," he said.

"People saying what I got, some people said I was blind, but as you can see... the eyes are working just fine. Said I'm paralysed — I'm not paralysed.

"But I did go through... I went to hell and back," said Foxx. "And my road to recovery had some potholes as well. But I'm coming back. And I'm able to work."

He added: "I know they talk about people crying on videos.

"You can do a take two; I'm not gonna do a take two. It is what it is. If you see me out from now on and every once and a while I just burst into tears, it's because it's been tough, man. I've been sick, man. But now, I've got my legs under me, so you're gonna see me out."

"But like I said, I just want you to remember me for the jokes that I crack, the movies that I make — some of them good, some of them ain't (I think I've got a good one out), and songs that I sing. ... I'm here on earth because of some great people. I'm here on earth because of God, man."

He ended the video saying: "I'm on my way back."

Foxx shared a post on Instagram in early May saying: "Appreciate all the love!!! Feeling blessed."

His daughter first announced that there has been a medical emergency on April 12, explaining that "due to quick action and great care," Foxx was "on his way to recovery".

"We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time," she said.

It is not clear what medical emergency precipitated the visit to hospital.