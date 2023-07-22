Smiling Prince George looks smart and relaxed in new portrait marking his 10th birthday

22 July 2023, 08:21

Prince George has turned 10
Prince George has turned 10. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Prince George has been pictured smiling in a relaxed pose in a photograph released to mark his tenth birthday.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

George is shown sitting on a set of outdoor steps at Windsor earlier this month wearing a checked shirt and teal trousers.

Behind the lens was photographer Millie Pilkington, who also captured Prince Louis on camera ahead of his fifth birthday in April, and the Prince of Wales embracing his three children in a photograph to mark Father's Day in June.

The future king turns 10 on Saturday and has had an eventful month in the lead up to his birthday.

Read more: Should Mr Bond stand up for royalty? Daniel Craig embroiled in etiquette row after staying seated for Kate

Read more: Princess Charlotte and Prince George break historic Wimbledon rule as major exception made for royals

New portrait released
New portrait released. Picture: Kensington Palace

Last Sunday George watched from the Royal Box on Wimbledon's Centre Court as Carlos Alcaraz beat Novak Djokovic for the grand slam title, foiling the Serb's bid for a record-equalling eighth win at SW19.

It was the first time he was joined by his sister, Princess Charlotte, for the event.

William with George, Charlotte and Louis.
William with George, Charlotte and Louis. Picture: Kensington Palace

Before the start of the match, George met eight-year-old Mu'awwiz Anwar, nominated to perform the coin toss for the men's singles final, who showed the prince the coin as he chatted with the Waleses on the Players' Lawn.

A few days prior to the Wimbledon final, George and his younger siblings sat in the cockpit of a C-17 transport aircraft and played with the switches when they enjoyed a family day out at an airshow.

They toured the Royal International Air Tattoo, at RAF Fairford, Gloucestershire, privately with their parents, as their school holidays began in earnest.

George and Charlotte at the Wimbledon final
George and Charlotte at the Wimbledon final. Picture: Alamy

George also enjoyed a father and son day out at the beginning of the month, when he watched the second Ashes test match with William from a box at Lord's cricket ground in London.

George was seen tucking into a slice of pizza while his father talked to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

Prince George Alexander Louis was born in the private Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital, Paddington, London, at 4.24pm on July 22 2013, weighing 8lb 6oz.

He made his debut in front of the world's media on the hospital steps one day later, wrapped in a white merino wool shawl, cradled in his mother's arms.

He will be the 43rd monarch since William the Conqueror to wear the crown if he follows the reigns of his grandfather, the King, and then his father, William.

