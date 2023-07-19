Should Mr Bond stand up for royalty? Daniel Craig embroiled in etiquette row after staying seated for Kate

Daniel Craig accused of not standing up for the Princess of Wales. Picture: Getty

By StephenRigley

What is the etiquette when meeting royalty?

Royal fans have been left outraged after James Bond actor Daniel Craig remained seated upon meeting the Princess of Wales in Wimbledon's royal box.

The future Queen was spotted greeting esteemed actors including Craig and his wife Rachel Weisz before the men's singles final.

But the pair remained in their seats and Craig failed to take his sunglasses off.

Kate meeting Daniel Craig in the royal box at Wimbledon. Picture: Getty

Underneath a picture of the meeting on Instagram Daily Mail Diary Editor Richard Eden wrote: "This photograph makes me uneasy. While there may not have been space for Rachel Weisz to curtsy or Daniel Craig to bow, shouldn't they have at least stood up to greet the Princess of Wales?

"Craig could have even gone mad and removed his sunglasses."

One follower commented: "I was thinking the same when I saw her shake their hands. Stand up man!"

Another person wrote: "They didn't stand up to greet the King of Spain....James Bond needs to learn some basic etiquette rules", while a third added: "Total lack of manners and/or awareness."

Yet some speculated that she may have asked them to remain seated, while others reprimanded Mr Eden for his strong response to Mr Craig and Ms Weisz.

One said: "Behave Richard. There's also pictures of Prince William and Prince George chatting who Daniel, who remained seated. I really don't think they were too fussed."