Princess Charlotte steals the show as she makes first appearance at Wimbledon for men's final

The royals arrived on the final day of Wimbledon for the men's final. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Emma Soteriou

Princess Charlotte stole the show as she made her first appearance at Wimbledon for the men's final on Sunday.

She joined her older brother, Prince George, for the first time in the Royal Box to watch Novak Djokovic try to win a record-equalling eighth Wimbledon title against Spanish world number one Carlos Alcaraz.

Wearing a blue dress, she held Kate's hand and walked ahead of George and William to reach the Players' Lawn upon arriving at SW19 around noon.

The eight-year-old greeted Wimbledon staff, police dog Stella and British wheelchair doubles' champion Gordon Reid.

Prince and Princess of Wales with Prince George and Princess Charlotte speak to ball boys and girls as they arrive. Picture: Alamy

Prince and Princess of Wales with Prince George and Princess Charlotte speak to Mu'awwiz who will perform the men's singles final coin toss. Picture: Alamy

In the Player's Lawn, Kate told Ella Ottaway, who runs the All England Club's young people programme, that Prince Louis was "very upset" that he was not attending.

"It's Charlotte's first time, George came last year. They've been eagerly watching," she said.

"Charlotte you've been getting to grips with the scoring.

"Louis was very upset he wasn't coming today."

Prince George and Princess Charlotte given bags as they arrived. Picture: Alamy

Prince George and Princess Charlotte arrive on day fourteen. Picture: Alamy

Kate also told 16-year-old ball boy Joel that Louis has been practising being a ball boy.

After their conversation, Joel said: "He (Louis) tries to practise the standing and staying serious like us.

"He tries to practise the stands and how we stand at the back of the court and next to the players."

The royals watching the men's final. Picture: Alamy

Princess Charlotte in the royal box on day fourteen. Picture: Alamy

Charlotte petted Stella the springer spaniel, who searched Centre Court on Sunday morning on her last day at Wimbledon before retiring.

The young princess was also introduced to eight-year-old Mu'awwiz Anwar who is representing the charity WaterAid and who performed the coin toss at the match.

Charlotte nervously watching the game. Picture: Getty

Charlotte and George invested in the match. Picture: Getty

Meanwhile, Sunday marks Kate's third visit to Wimbledon this year, this time wearing a green dress by Roland Mouret.

The princess attended on Saturday and consoled a tearful Ons Jabeur after the Tunisian lost the ladies' singles final against Czech player Marketa Vondrousova.

She also had a rain-hit visit on the tournament's second day when she took shelter under an umbrella on Court 18 while watching British number one Katie Boulter.