Prince William 'to charge King Charles to stay at Welsh cottage he bought - and must move all belongings'

The King and the Prince of Wales are pictured during the Queen's funeral proceedings. Picture: Alamy

By Adam Solomons

King Charles is reportedly 'miffed' that Prince William intends to charge him to stay at his Welsh cottage once it is converted into holiday lets.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The King bought Llwynywermod for £1.2 million in 2007 through the Duchy of Cornwall, which the Prince of Wales took over after the death of the Queen.

The three-bedroom cottage in the Brecon Beacons, set in 192 acres of countryside, underwent a thorough restoration contributed to by Queen Camilla's sister Annabel Elliot.

But William has now told the King to move all his belongings out of the property and will charge him in future to stay there, The Mail on Sunday reported.

Read more: Ben Wallace to quit as Defence Secretary and stand down as MP at next election

Read more: Sunak and Hunt mull scrapping inheritance tax to shore up Blue Wall as opening salvo for next general election

The three-bedroom, £1.2 million property was restored after years of decay. Picture: Alamy

From September, it will be a holiday home.

A royal source told the newspaper: "The King was quite miffed but that was the deal.

"It means he can continue to stay there but he will pay rent to the Duchy and the rest of the time it will be rented out.

"The King has agreed to pay for the topiary upkeep as he doesn't want to see all the good work in the grounds go to waste."

King Charles and Queen Camilla are pictured on the property at a reception in July 2022. Picture: Alamy

Six English field maples moved to Westminster Abbey for William and Kate’s 2011 wedding have been rehomed at the Welsh retreat.

As recipient of the £23 million-a-year income of the Duchy of Cornwall, William is entitled to the annual surplus generated by the Duchy’s vast portfolio of land, buildings and financial investments.

He is also in charge of the management of the estate.