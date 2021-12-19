Tory MP arrested on suspicion of driving while unfit following collision with lamppost

Jamie Wallis was arrested after a car collision that took place in November. Picture: UK Parliament

By Daisy Stephens

A Tory MP has been arrested on suspicion of driving whilst unfit following an incident where a car collided with a lamppost in November.

Jamie Wallis, Conservative MP for Bridgend in Wales, was arrested and released under investigation following the collision on November 28.

"A 37-year-old man from Cowbridge was arrested on suspicion of driving whilst unfit," said South Wales Police in a statement.

"He has been released under investigation."

The force added there were no injuries reported as a result of the incident.

Mr Wallis' office confirmed the MP had been arrested but had not been charged.

They said he was "assisting police with their enquiries" after being involved in an accident, adding: "While this is ongoing he will not be commenting."