World-famous British musician charged with child sex offences after Victoria station arrest
12 January 2024, 12:16
A world-renowned British musician has been charged with child sex offences.
Classical music conductor Jan Latham-Koenig, 70, was arrested at Victoria Station in London on Wednesday.
He was charged with arranging or facilitating a child sex offence and sexual communication with a child.
Detectives from the Metropolitan Police's specialist crime command had been investigating Latham-Koenig, who lives in Pelham Crescent, an exclusive street in South Kensington, west London.
He was due to appear at Westminster Magistrates Court on Friday.
Latham-Koenig has conducted the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, the London Philharmonic Orchestra, and all the BBC ensembles.
He was made an OBE for in 2020 for services to music and UK-Russian cultural relations, having served as the artistic director of a Moscow opera theatre.
He has worked for several opera and classical music companies in the UK and around the world, over a career spanning six decades.