World-famous British musician charged with child sex offences after Victoria station arrest

Jan Latham-Koenig. Picture: Moriya7

By Kit Heren

A world-renowned British musician has been charged with child sex offences.

Classical music conductor Jan Latham-Koenig, 70, was arrested at Victoria Station in London on Wednesday.

He was charged with arranging or facilitating a child sex offence and sexual communication with a child.

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police's specialist crime command had been investigating Latham-Koenig, who lives in Pelham Crescent, an exclusive street in South Kensington, west London.

He was due to appear at Westminster Magistrates Court on Friday.

Pelham Crescent in South Kensington. Picture: Alamy

Latham-Koenig has conducted the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, the London Philharmonic Orchestra, and all the BBC ensembles.

He was made an OBE for in 2020 for services to music and UK-Russian cultural relations, having served as the artistic director of a Moscow opera theatre.

He has worked for several opera and classical music companies in the UK and around the world, over a career spanning six decades.