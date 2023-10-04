Female soldier, 19, committed suicide after 'intense period' of sexual harassment by boss

4 October 2023, 08:20 | Updated: 4 October 2023, 08:32

Gunner Jaysley-Louise Beck died last December
Gunner Jaysley-Louise Beck died last December. Picture: Facebook

By Kit Heren

A 19-year-old soldier committed suicide at a military base after an 'intense period' of sexual harassment by her boss.

Royal Artillery Gunner Jaysley-Louise Beck, 19, was found dead at the military base in Larkhill near Salisbury on December 15 2021.

An army investigation found that she had suffered "an intense period of unwelcome behaviour", adding that it was "almost certain this was a causal factor in her death".

The behaviour lasted for two months leading up to Gunner Beck's death, according to the investigation, which is set to be released at midday on Wednesday.

"Whilst this behaviour ended the week before her death, it appears that it continued to affect her and had taken a significant toll on her mental resilience and well-being."

Read more: Rishi Sunak apologises for 'horrific abuse, bullying and harassment' of UK's LGBT veterans

Read more: UK armed forces ban use of sex workers abroad to stamp out 'poor behaviour'

Royal Artillery Gunner Jaysley-Louise Beck
Royal Artillery Gunner Jaysley-Louise Beck. Picture: Family handout

No official inquest date into Gunner Beck's death has been set yet.

Her boss, who is not named in the report, wanted a relationship with Gunner Beck, but she did not share his feelings and had a boyfriend.

The boss sent over 1,000 WhatsApp messages and voicemails in October 2021, says the report, which has been seen early by the BBC. This rose to 3,500 in November.

His messages were often controlling in nature, and he frequently tried to work out if she was alone. He often let her know that he couldn't bear the thought of her being with someone else.

Gunner Beck thought of her boss as a friend and tried to be understanding of his advances. But weeks before her death she contacted him to say "I can't handle it any more. It's weighing me down."

Jaysley-Louise
Jaysley-Louise. Picture: Family handout

Her mother Leighann McCready said: "You think the easiest solution is to block him but you can't just block your boss." Her parents and sister said they could often tell the unwelcome effect of her boss' behaviour on her.

Ms McCready said: "She was always down. She was fed up with his behaviour. It started ruining a job that she really enjoyed doing."

The boss was often responsible for giving her tasks, and would often make sure they were working together. Not long before she died, she left a hotel where they were both staying because of her behaviour.

Gunner Beck, who joined the army at the age of 16, called her father and had to be collected "trembling and shaking" by a friend.

She added in a separate message: "The truth is, I'm struggling to deal with all this."

Ms McCready said her daughter had been reluctant to report the sexual harassment, because a previous time she had reported a sexual assault by another officer had not resulted in anything.

Describing the incident, Ms McCready said the man put his hands between her daughter's legs and tried to take hold of her around her neck. "She shouted: 'Get off me, Sir'," the bereaved mother said.

"That night she slept in her car. She was afraid that if she had gone to bed he would have come into her room.

"She phoned one of her friends who was on guard duty during the night and said please stay on the phone until I fall asleep and just listen and if you hear anything, just ring for help."

Someone else reported the incident. The Army report says: "The chain of command took the incident seriously, but the evidence suggests that the correct reporting process was not followed. As a result, the discipline advice was based on a version of events from which certain key details appear to have been accidentally omitted."

The man was given a minor punishment and told to write her a letter of apology. It acknowledges this "may have influenced her failure to report other events that happened subsequently".

Ms McCready said: "She was saying you don't get listened to, so what's the point? She thought she would be seen as a female troublemaker."

She added: "This is something my daughter would have had to have carried for the rest of her life."

The family's lawyer, Emma Norton, from the Centre for Military Justice, said: "It's very significant that the Army is admitting that the sexual harassment this young woman was subjected to in the months before she died was a causal factor in her death. I am not aware of another case where this has been admitted. This is obviously of enormous concern to the family."

The army's report claims that issues with Gunner Beck's family, including a bereavement, were partly responsible for her death. Her family reject this assertion. "I think they are trying to put a lot on her family," Ms McCready said.

"They have said that we are partly to blame for the passing of our daughter."

Gunner Beck had not been diagnosed with mental health conditions and had not contacted the army for support.

The report adds: "It was commonplace amongst a significant minority of soldiers within Larkhill Garrison."

Ms McCready said she regretted her daughter's choice of career.

Touching her daughter's uniform, she said: "These are what give me comfort. I hold these and they are a nice memory, but I shouldn't have just been left with these. I should have had my daughter walking back through the door."

An army spokesperson said: "Our thoughts and sympathies remain with Gunner Jaysley-Louise Beck's family and friends at this difficult time". They added that it would be inappropriate to comment further until after the inquest.

The army's report said measures to tackle sexual harassment were introduced in November 2022.

Gunner Beck had completed her initial training at the Army Foundation College in Harrogate before continuing her military career at Larkhill in 2020.

Her family said in a tribute after her death: "Jaysley is a loving and caring person who would go above and beyond to help anyone in a less fortunate position than herself.

"If there is ever a person who needs help, you could always count on Jaze to be there.

"Her compassion for others and her ability to light up the room putting a smile on anybody's face is immeasurable."

Those feeling distressed or suicidal can call Samaritans for help on 116 123 or email jo@samaritans.org in the UK. In the US, call the Samaritans branch in your area or 1 (800) 273-TALK

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Italy Bus Crash scene

Ukrainian tourists among 21 killed after bus crashes in Venice

What has happened to Rebecca loos (l), the PA at the centre of the Beckham cheating scandal

Where is Rebecca Loos now as David and Victoria Beckham break silence on cheating scandal

Pope Francis

Pope opens Vatican meeting as battle lines drawn on his reform project

Elizabeth Polanco De Los Santos was held for several months in Dubai

Student freed from Dubai jail after getting one-year sentence for 'gently tapping' airport officer during 'humiliating' search
Police in Sardinia confirmed the identities of the victims as Marcus and Melissa Krautli, from Wallisellen near Zurich

Pictured: Swiss couple who died in supercar tour horror crash when Ferrari smashed into Lamborghini

Morgan State University police scene

Five hurt after shooting at Baltimore university homecoming event

Diddly Squat farm shared a snap from behind the scenes in a new post.

Clarkson’s Farm update leaves fans buzzing in anticipation for the show’s third season

The dog attack took place in Maple Terrace, Sunderland

Man in his 50s suffers serious injuries in Sunderland dog attack as man, 44, arrested and animal is destroyed

Exclusive
Claire Coutinho is believed to have lobbied the Government for an expensive distance-based road toll for HGVs

Trucker Tax: New Energy Secretary called for higher HGV road tolls in wider campaign against local lorry drivers

Exclusive
Alec Barrett was attacked while trying to make an arrest.

Officer left disfigured after brutal assault 'concerned' about 'desperate' attacks on police amid cost of living crisis

Exclusive
Glasgow Council's vehicles are still breaking their own Low Emission rules months into scheme

Council fines dozens of its own staff for breaking Low Emission Zone rules in council vehicles

Exclusive
Henry Riley and the LBC confidence meter

Rishi Sunak ranks two in Nigel Farage's estimates of Conservative party success in the next general election

Morgan State University Shots Fired

Five people wounded in shooting outside residence hall at Baltimore university

The policing minister has urged the public to 'citizens arrest' shoplifters

Make a citizens arrest: The public should tackle shoplifters as police 'can't be everywhere,' minister says

Congress McCarthy

Kevin McCarthy rules out running again after being ousted as speaker

Koreas Tensions

North Korea vows ‘overwhelming’ response to Pentagon report

Latest News

See more Latest News

Victoria Beckham has opened up about the "hardest period" of her marriage to David Beckham

Victoria Beckham speaks out for the first time revealing how Rebecca Loos claims almost ended marriage
Home Secretary Suella Braverman dismisses human rights act as the 'criminal rights act'

'Hurricane of migrants' coming to the UK, warns Suella Braverman as she attacks celebrity critics
Italy Bus Crash

Tourists among victims as bus crash near Venice kills at least 21 people

City mayor Luigi Brugnaro said the scene of the crash was "apocalyptic"

At least 20 dead after coach crashes off overpass in 'apocalyptic scene' near Venice

Kevin McCarthy

McCarthy ousted as House speaker as Democrats join Republicans to topple him

Kevin McCarthy has been ousted as speaker of the US House of Representatives

US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy forced out of office for first time in history following rebellion
The bizarre guidance remains in place across several NHS trusts - despite its own website describing the concept as "misleading".

NHS 'male menopause' leave branded 'silly' with guidelines allowing medics to take up to a year of sick pay
Donald Trump

Judge issues gagging order on Donald Trump after comments about court clerk

People fleeing from the shopping centre in Bangkok, Thailand

At least two dead after shooting at major shopping centre in Bangkok

Kevin McCarthy

Kevin McCarthy at risk as US House votes to move ahead with effort to oust him

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Kate and William play table tennis on visit to mark the start of Black History Month

Ping pong Princess! Kate and William go head-to-head at table tennis on visit marking start of Black History Month
12 episodes and a holiday special were released on Spotify.

Spotify boss reveals real reason why Harry & Meghan's £18m podcast deal ‘didn’t work’ before couple axed
Prince Andrew has been given a 'stay of execution'.

Prince Andrew granted permission to stay at Royal Lodge ‘indefinitely’ after striking deal with King

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Shelagh Fogarty on Jenrick

'We're full aren't we?': Shelagh questions Robert Jenrick's motive behind encouraging Brits to increase birth rate
Caller believes that the MP's comments are her "pandering to white audience".

Kemi Badenoch is ‘pandering to a largely white audience’, says this caller after the Business Secretary’s comments
Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: Could the Conservatives pull off a miracle and win another general election?

Shelagh talks to caller Serena

Caller admits to Shelagh Fogarty she felt 'inadequate' for claiming benefits while caring for her disabled son
JoB and Jeremy Hunt

Navy veteran deeply hurt by Jeremy Hunt's plans to clamp down on benefit claimants

Transport Secretary is 'confident' Tories will win next election

Transport Secretary is 'confident' the Tories will win next general election

Bishop Stephen Lowe compares Suella Braverman to Enoch Powell

Bishop condemns Suella Braverman's 'damaging' migrant rhetoric, likening her to Enoch Powell
James O'Brien on Tory tactics in the upcoming election.

Tories desperately seeking wedge issues is the 'only way' they will retain power in 2024, says James O'Brien
Nick and caller Dominic

The Sycamore Gap tree became a beacon of hope for this caller's father amidst detention in a concentration camp
James and caller Mervin on knife crime

'I'd prefer you to go to jail than die': James O'Brien is left aghast by this caller's father's stance on knife possession

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit