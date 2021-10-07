'Jealous' man who wore fat suit to disguise himself as woman jailed for acid attack on ex

By James Morris

A former medical student who threw acid in the face of his ex-girlfriend while wearing a fat suit to disguise himself as a woman has been jailed for 11 years.

Milad Rouf left the woman partially blind in one eye, and with severe burns on her face and chest, following the pre-meditated attack after she broke up with him two months earlier.

Rouf, 25, turned up at her Brighton home on 20 May dressed as a woman in a body suit, hooded top, wig and coronavirus visor.

Witnesses described a “woman, fat build, 5’5” with short hair” arriving at the door, before handing the unsuspecting householder a note and squirting a corrosive substance into her face. He then fled the scene.

Milad Rouf. Picture: Sussex Police

Rouf, who had travelled from Cardiff to carry out the attack, then removed his costume and disposed of it in bins around Brighton’s seafront. He bought new clothing in another attempt to conceal his identity.

During a search of Rouf’s flat, investigating officers had found a thorough “shopping list” detailing his disguise.

Rouf in disguise before the attack. Picture: CPS

After initially telling police he had an alibi, Rouf pleaded guilty in August to one count of applying a corrosive fluid with intent at Lewes Crown Court.

Today, he was sentenced to 11 years' imprisonment, with an extended four-year licence.

Joe Pullen, from the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), said “This was a shocking and pre-meditated attack – motivated by jealousy and failure to accept the end of their relationship – which has left a young woman with life-changing injuries.

Left, Rouf fleeing the scene after the attack and right, in new clothing. Picture: CPS

“My thoughts today are with this brave woman, whose strength and resilience throughout the investigation and prosecution is inspiring. I hope she can find some comfort from today’s sentence.”

He added: “This violence has no place in our society. The CPS is committed to protecting victims from domestic abuse through our close working with the police to build the strongest possible cases and charges appropriate to the crime.”