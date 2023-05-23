Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez get engaged after 'proposal on his $500m superyacht'

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez are seen going to Chiringuito Casa Jondal in Ibiza a few days ago (L) ahead of news of their engagement. Picture: Getty

By Asher McShane

Amazon boss Jeff Bezos has got engaged to his girlfriend Lauren Sanchez after rumours began swirling when she was spotted with a diamond on her ring finger.

Billionaire Mr Bezos, 59, and Ms Sanchez, 53, have been dating since 2018. The couple were introduced in 2016 when they were both still married to other people.

The couple were pictured together off the coast of Cannes on Monday on board Bezos’s $500m super yacht. It is believed Mr Bezos proposed on board the yacht.

The couple met while she was an anchor on Fox’s Good Morning LA and news of their relationship emerged in 2019 in a piece in the National Enquirer.

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez are seen going to Chiringuito Casa Jondal, Ibiza. Picture: Getty

On the same day the story emerged, his then wife Mackenzie Tuttle, 53, published an announcement on Twitter that they were separating and that the split after 25 years of marriage was 'amicable.'

Bezos had four children with his first wife, who won more than $35bn (£28bn) in their divorce.

She later married a science teacher, although that marriage ended in September 2022.

Sanchez has three children from previous relationships.