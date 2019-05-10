Jeff Bezos Plans To Send A Spaceship To The Moon By 2024

The Blue Moon lander will be ready by 2024 according to Jeff Bezos. Picture: PA

The head of Amazon Jeff Bezos has unveiled his latest plans to put mankind back on the moon within the next five years as part of his plans to become a leader in space exploration.

Speaking at an event for his Blue Origin space exploration company Bezos made a series of announcements about his plans for space exploration.

During an hour long presentation Bezos dramatically unveiled a new lunar lander, called Blue Moon, will be able to carry around 3.6 metric tons of cargo to the moon's surface.

“We are going to build a road to space,” Mr. Bezos said. “And then amazing things will happen.”

Bezos said the moon was a good target for space travel due to its proximity to earth, low gravity and ice content.

The world's richest person announced Blue Moon would be ready by 2024, in line with US policy to return astronauts to the moon by the year.

"We can help make that timeline, but only because we started three years ago," he said. "It's time to go back to the Moon, this time to stay."

The Blue Moon vehicle will feature a new rocket engine called BE-7 that will have 10,000lb (4,535kg) of thrust.