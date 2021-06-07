'It's an adventure': Jeff Bezos to fly into space with auction winner

Jeff Bezos will fly to space next month. Picture: PA

By Will Taylor

Amazon boss Jeff Bezos is set to fly into space next month with the winner of his aerospace company's competition.

Blue Origin is running a live online auction on June 12, with a view to flying to the final frontier with the billionaire on July 20.

In an Instagram video, Mr Bezos, one of the world's richest men, said to see the Earth from so far would be a "remarkable opportunity".

"I want to go on this flight because it's a thing I’ve wanted to do all my life.

"It's an adventure, it's a big deal for me."

The businessman wrote on Instagram: "Ever since I was five years old, I’ve dreamed of traveling to space.

"On July 20th, I will take that journey with my brother [Mark]. The greatest adventure, with my best friend."

The brothers will be joined by the winner of the auction bid, with Blue Origin adding that the winning amount will be donated to the company's foundation, Club for the Future, which aims to "inspire future generations to pursue careers in STEM and to help invent the future of life in space".

The winner will travel with the brothers on New Shepard on its first human spaceflight.

Named after Alan Shepard, the first American to reach space, the vehicle is a reusable suborbital rocket system designed to travel past the Karman line, which is considered the boundary of space.

Its crew capsule has room for six people, each getting their own window seat in the pressurised compartment.

New Shepard has been tested since 2012, which has seen 15 consecutive successful missions.