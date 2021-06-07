'It's an adventure': Jeff Bezos to fly into space with auction winner

7 June 2021, 12:37

Jeff Bezos will fly to space next month
Jeff Bezos will fly to space next month. Picture: PA

By Will Taylor

Amazon boss Jeff Bezos is set to fly into space next month with the winner of his aerospace company's competition.

Blue Origin is running a live online auction on June 12, with a view to flying to the final frontier with the billionaire on July 20.

In an Instagram video, Mr Bezos, one of the world's richest men, said to see the Earth from so far would be a "remarkable opportunity".

"I want to go on this flight because it's a thing I’ve wanted to do all my life.

"It's an adventure, it's a big deal for me."

The businessman wrote on Instagram: "Ever since I was five years old, I’ve dreamed of traveling to space.

"On July 20th, I will take that journey with my brother [Mark]. The greatest adventure, with my best friend."

Read more: Powerful eruptions on the sun filmed for the first time

Read more: Virgin Galactic rocket flies to the edge of space in step towards sending up tourists

The brothers will be joined by the winner of the auction bid, with Blue Origin adding that the winning amount will be donated to the company's foundation, Club for the Future, which aims to "inspire future generations to pursue careers in STEM and to help invent the future of life in space".

The winner will travel with the brothers on New Shepard on its first human spaceflight.

Named after Alan Shepard, the first American to reach space, the vehicle is a reusable suborbital rocket system designed to travel past the Karman line, which is considered the boundary of space.

Its crew capsule has room for six people, each getting their own window seat in the pressurised compartment.

New Shepard has been tested since 2012, which has seen 15 consecutive successful missions.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Coronavirus cases were expected to rise as restrictions eased

Number of UK regions seeing Covid rises at highest since early January
Workers prepare the Liberty Enlightening the World by Frederic Auguste Bartholdi, a mini-replica of the French-designed Statue of Liberty, in Paris (Francois Mori/AP)

France’s smaller Statue of Liberty to join big sister for US independence day
People enjoy the beach in Barcelona, Spain (Emilio Morenatti/AP)

Spain welcomes vaccinated tourists after easing of restrictions
Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood of east Jerusalem (Maya Alleruzzo/AP)

Israel’s police block ultranationalists’ procession in Jerusalem’s Old City
Colin Pitchfork can be released from prison

Colin Pitchfork: Murderer and rapist can be freed from prison, parole board says
E-scooters are available to hire in parts of London

E-scooters for hire in London: What are the rules?

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Cross Question with Iain Dale: watch LIVE 07 June

Cross Question with Iain Dale: watch LIVE from 8pm

Nervtag Professor: 'The data simply don't support a delay to lockdown easing.'

Nervtag Professor: 'The data simply doesn't support a delay to lockdown easing'
E-scooter v Cab v Public Transport in London - which is the fastest commute?

E-scooter v Black Cab v Public Transport in London -E-scooter v Black Cab v Public Transport in London - which is the fastest commute?
James challenged the caller over his comments

James O'Brien challenges caller who thinks footballers taking the knee has 'gone on long enough'
Nick Ferrari challenged the Solicitor General

Nick Ferrari challenges Solicitor General over migrants collected from French waters
Maajid Nawaz destroys Tony Blair's proposal for domestic vaccine passports

Maajid Nawaz destroys Tony Blair's proposal for domestic vaccine passports

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

Immigration

London

London