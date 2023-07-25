Jeremy Clarkson warns some bottles of his Hawkstone cider could explode as health chiefs issue disposal advice

A batch of Hawkstone Cider has been recalled. Picture: Alamy/Hawkstone Brewery

By Will Taylor

Jeremy Clarkson's Hawkstone cider should be disposed of "immediately" using protection because it is at risk of exploding.

The TV star warned of a massive "c*** up" as health experts said it should be disposed of "immediately underwater wearing thick gloves and protective eyewear".

The batch is being recalled urgently and customers have been told to arrange a refund and replacement from Hawkstone, which was launched by Clarkson in 2021.

The Food Standards Agency said: "Please check any Hawkstone Cider you've bought recently. There's a small batch (L3160 on the bottlecap) that's over-fermenting, which means it might – in very extreme instances – explode.

"Please dispose of it immediately underwater wearing thick gloves and protective eye wear. Please bring bottlecap in along with your receipt for a refund or email info@hawkstone.co with any queries you may have."

Clarkson has urged customers to safely dispose of the cider. Picture: Alamy

It said "do not drink it as the bottle may explode" and it should not be brought back to the store.

The cider is also known as "Kaleb's cider", after Kaleb Cooper, one of the breakout stars of Clarkson's Farm who helps guide the ex-Top Gear host through his first years as a farmer in the Cotswolds.

After posting multiple uses of the word "f***", Clarkson tweeted: "There's been a massive c*** up and as a result, there's a very slim chance, some of our Hawkstone CIDER bottles might, there's no easy way of saying this, explode.

"If the cap has the code L3160, open it underwater, pour it away and get in touch for a refund. Info@Hawkstone.co

"Really sorry about this but on the upside, the beer is fine and still delicious. As is the cider, in bottles that are unaffected. Which is almost all of them."

He jokingly suggested one Twitter user who told him he had a bottle from the bad batch should open it wearing a "Hurt Locker suit".